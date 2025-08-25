Summary of Incident: Driver drowns after vehicles flees from Border Patrol and drives into the Rio Grande

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On June 27, 2025, at 1:57 a.m., a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent conducting line watch duties in a marked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle approximately 2.25 miles east of the U.S.-Mexico border and 31 miles northwest of the Rio Grande City Station observed two vehicles driving away from the Rio Grande River. One of the vehicles, a white Chevy Tahoe sport utility vehicle, abruptly turned back toward the river as it neared the marked USBP vehicle. The SBPA followed the SUV and activated the USBP vehicle’s emergency lights to initiate a vehicle stop. The SUV failed to yield and continued toward the Rio Grande River.

At 2 a.m., the SBPA reported via agency radio that the SUV had driven into the Rio Grande River. The SBPA and arriving BPAs searched the area for the driver. At 2:10 a.m., the SBPA saw the driver of the vehicle try to swim across the Rio Grande River toward Mexico, observed he was struggling, and requested assistance from fire department personnel via agency radio. BPAs reported they subsequently lost sight of the driver in the Rio Grande River.

At 2:48 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Starr County Sheriff’s Department, and the Salineno Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene to assist. Texas DPS recovered the SUV from the water and found approximately 241 pounds of marijuana inside the SUV. USBP personnel subsequently seized the marijuana, and the driver of the SUV was not located.

At 10:25 a.m., a local fisherman discovered a body in the Rio Grande River approximately seven miles southeast of where the SUV entered the river. The City of Roma Volunteer Fire Department responded to recover the body.

At 7:30 p.m., the SBPA identified the remains, a man, as the same individual he saw driving the SUV.

Hidalgo County Medical Examiner and Coroner personnel determined the time of death of the decedent was 10:25 a.m. and took custody of the remains. HCMEC personnel advised the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility they will conduct an autopsy of the decedent, who has not yet been identified by Texas DPS or SCSD. USBP contacted the Missing Alien Program and requested assistance in identifying the decedent.

CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General.