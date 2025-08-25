Superior Felt & Filtration Expands Manufacturing Footprint in Mexico

Global Nonwoven Supplier

New Aguascalientes site brings shorter lead times and local support for Mexico, Central, and South America

Aguascalientes offers an excellent manufacturing ecosystem and talent base. From day one, we’ll bring Superior’s quality system and application expertise to support customers throughout the region” — Juan Sarabia

AGUASCALIENTES, AGUASCALIENTES, MEXICO, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Felt & Filtration today announced it has established operations in Aguascalientes, Mexico, supporting the company’s near-market strategy to serve customers across Mexico, Central, and South America with shorter lead times, localized engineering support, and lower costs. The new location will provide regional warehousing and converting services to support Superior Felt & Filtration’s continued growth.“Our Mexico expansion is about meeting customers where they build,” said Juan Sarabia, Vice President of Operations and Finance. “By localizing supply, we can deliver up to 25% faster and collaborate earlier in the design cycle for automotive, appliance, medical, and industrial filtration programs.”“Aguascalientes offers an excellent manufacturing ecosystem and talent base. From day one, we’ll bring Superior’s quality system and application expertise to support customers throughout the region,” Sarabia added.The Mexico operation is integrated with Superior’s North American network to provide dual-sourcing options, buffer inventory, and engineering collaboration for regional OEMs and tier suppliers. The site will operate under ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality systems at launch and align with the company’s sustainability goals by reducing transport miles and associated emissions for regional deliveries.About Superior Felt & FiltrationSuperior Felt & Filtration is a leading manufacturer and converter of nonwoven and technical felt materials serving OEMs worldwide. With more than 100 years of experience and one of the largest inventories in North America, Superior delivers quality, rapid response, and engineered solutions across diverse industries. Learn more at www.superiorfelt.com

Superior Overview Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.