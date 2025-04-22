Domestically Sourced HEPA Filter Production Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty

Exhibiting at FiltXPO 2025!

MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Felt & Filtration is excited to unveil a range of new services set to launch at the 2025 FiltXPO. Our latest offering includes insert molding for HEPA filtration , designed to enhance the efficiency and performance of filtration systems while providing exceptional solutions that cater to the industry's changing needs. Our team looks forward to showcasing this new addition to our extensive service portfolio.Driven by our dedication to quality and innovation, we take pride in consistently elevating the standard in filtration technology. Expo attendees will have the chance to discover our technical molding capabilities across broad segments in the filtration market. We provide additional services such as ultrasonic lamination and pleating, which can enhance production processes and elevate the overall quality of HEPA filters. “Superior has made significant strides in our ability to produce high-quality filters that require rigorous testing and a deep technical understanding of filtration media, which can be challenging to manufacture,” states Eugene Altwies, Superior’s Director of New Product Development. He adds, “We want to highlight these new services and inform industry leaders that we are a domestic supplier amidst an uncertain supply chain.” We warmly invite everyone to stop by our booth 3213 to learn more about our innovations and witness how Superior Felt & Filtration sets the standard for excellence in filtration.In addition to our wide array of services, Superior is the largest supplier of nonwovens in North America and provides a varied selection of filter media, featuring micron and CFM-rated felts. We take pride in being the exclusive North American distributor and converter of Technostat, a high-efficiency, electrostatically charged filter media specifically engineered for medical air applications. Moreover, Superior Felt & Filtration offers Trupor, a cutting-edge FDA-grade liquid filtration membrane media designed for critical micron and submicron applications. SF&F can seamlessly integrate these specialized filtration media into finished plastic-injected components and sub-assemblies.About Superior Felt & FiltrationSuperior Felt & Filtration is an FDA-registered and ISO13485-certified leader in producing technical nonwovens and filter media for air and liquid filtration technologies. Superior Felt & Filtration delivers onshore solutions for the medical sector and beyond. Our commitment to excellence and innovation ensures that we remain at the forefront of the filtration industry. With a robust inventory of US-manufactured technical nonwovens, we are well-equipped to address the diverse needs of our clients across various sectors, including medical, automotive, and industrial applications. Our expertise in filtration technology, combined with our dedication to sustainability and efficiency, positions us as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and effective filtration solutions.

