The Advisory Commission on Policing invites residents to a listening session

ACP aims to gather community feedback on the future of public safety in Montgomery County to guide their future work





ROCKVILLE, Md., August 25, 2025—The Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP) of Montgomery County is holding a public forum on Monday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m. The Commission will present on the ACP's current and future work and conduct a listening session with residents to receive their feedback and vision on the future of public safety in the County.

The event will be held in the Montgomery County Council’s third floor hearing room. Visitor and parking information can be found on the Council website. Community members do not need to register in advance for this public forum. Established in 2019, the Policing Advisory Commission was created by the Montgomery County Council in response to the ongoing public dialogue around policing practices and as an effort to increase community involvement in matters of public safety. Following public input, the County Council made slight modifications to the Commission in 2023, including renaming it the Advisory Commission on Policing. The Commission’s mission is to advise the Council on policing matters and recommend policies, programs, legislation, or regulations with regards to policing. The Commission is composed of 13 public voting members and two non-voting, ex-officio members - the police chief (or his designee) and the president of an employee organization. The current members of the Commission are: Eva Quittman (Vice Chair) Francisco Xavier González (Vice Chair)

Lieutenant Jeffrey Innocenti (acting ex officio member) Captain Kathy Estrada (ex officio member) Sergeant Cate Brewer (ex officio member) To learn more about the Advisory Commission on Policing, please visit the webpage. For more information on the public hearing please contact Susan Farag at [email protected].

