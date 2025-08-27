2026 AMUG Conference Registration to Open September 2

First-time attendees gather at the New Member Welcome to kick-start engagement, networking, and learning. The 2026 AMUG Conference will feature more hands-on workshops in a large dedicated space.

Additive Manufacturing Users Group will open online registration on September 2, 2025, for its 2026 AMUG Conference in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 - 19, 2026.

Every aspect of the conference is devised to help users grow and operations excel.” — Shannon VanDeren

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced that online registration will open on September 2, 2025, for its 2026 AMUG Education and Training Conference. The conference will be held in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 - 19, 2026. This event is open to owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing technologies used for professional purposes.The AMUG Conference is a gathering that is unlike all other additive manufacturing events. It is a unique assembly of users of all experience levels who come together as a community to share valuable insights and experiences to help one another. The users exchange expertise, best practices, real-world results, and challenges, while also exploring new applications, through both formal presentations and informal conversations during breaks, meals, and networking activities.AMUG crafts the conference program to promote participation from early in the morning through the evening. The user-driven agenda includes presentations, workshops, AMUGexpo, and evening activities with catered meals.Shannon VanDeren, president, said, "We are very excited about AMUG 2026. It will blend staples that have made the conference so impactful for additive manufacturing users with changes that will elevate the experience." She continued, "Every aspect of the conference is devised to help users grow and operations to excel."In 2026, the AMUG Conference will maintain its foundation of networking and collaboration while incorporating modifications based on member feedback. Responding to those requests, AMUG has relocated the conference to Reno, Nevada, added more hands-on and immersive training, and modified the agenda's topical session tracks. Additionally, the Start-up Launchpad, which was introduced in 2025, will be a component of its AMUGexpo.The AMUG Conference will offer keynotes, panel discussions, educational sessions, and hands-on workshops to help users maximize their additive manufacturing expertise and excellence. Two modifications to the 2026 program will significantly increase the quantity of hands-on educational opportunities.AMUG has introduced Training Labs where conference sponsors will provide "under-the-hood" deep dives, training sessions, and workshops, creating a truly immersive environment for learning and engagement. Additionally, AMUG has dedicated a large, flexible space throughout the week to its hands-on workshops, which will allow for more of these member-praised activities.VanDeren said, "Hands-on workshops are a key feature of our event that enhance the learning experience. They complement the many hours of technical sessions by providing an engaging learning experience that improves retention, fosters creativity, and promotes critical-thinking skills."Member feedback also spurred a revamping of the session tracks for the educational presentations and panel discussions. Reflecting changes in the additive manufacturing industry's alignment to focus on applications and vertical markets, the agenda now features 14 tracks that are representative of today's primary areas of focus.After many years in Chicago, Illinois, the conference will be in Reno, Nevada, at the Grand Sierra Resort. This West Coast destination offers stunning sights and a moderate climate that complement the spirit of the conference. Grand Sierra Resort, located just minutes from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, provides 200,000 square feet of meeting space and 2,000 guest rooms.Nate Schumacher, vice president, said, "This year's location offers a fresh, open, modern experience. For example, the Summit Pavilion provides an upgraded layout and improved traffic flow to enhance engagement during our AMUGexpo."VanDeren said about Grand Sierra Resort, "It is a spectacular venue for a conference. It has a terrific layout. The meeting rooms are conveniently located and ideal for presentations, panel discussions and workshops. The ballroom will easily accommodate our large gathering. And the food is great."The 2026 conference will host the AMUGexpo on Sunday (March 15), Monday and Tuesday evenings. The AMUGexpo features companies with solutions dedicated to additive manufacturing that wish to engage with experienced, informed users to build connections and elevate knowledge. Returning in 2026, the Start-up Launchpad will host up to 10 newcomers on the expo floor to provide them with exposure to AMUG's community.Kicking off the conference, AMUG will convene its annual New Member Welcome get-together. Claire Belson Barnes, director of membership, said, "The New Member Welcome is AMUG's way of bringing new participants into the fold. First-time attendees will learn tips and tricks for a successful conference and mingle with industry veterans and long-time AMUG volunteers." The AMUG Conference will close with its annual Family Dinner on Thursday night.A highlight of the conference program will be the eleventh annual Innovators Showcase. The showcase is an on-stage interview with the feel of a fireside chat where attendees get to know an industry innovator and discover insights from that individual's experiences. The showcase serves as both a means to recognize the innovator and provide attendees with insight into their journey.VanDeren said, "It is a spectacular way to recognize an individual whose distinct creativity has advanced the additive manufacturing industry." The recipient of the Innovators Award, who will be the featured guest, will be announced in September.The five-day event includes the Wednesday evening Special Event and Dinner, networking receptions, catered meals, and beverages. The all-inclusive conference registration fee is $1,295.00 through December 12, 2025. Companies interested in participating as sponsors or exhibitors are encouraged to sign up early since space is limited. For details and registration, visit www.amug.com ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

