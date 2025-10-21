Max Lobovsky, Formlabs CEO, Selected for AMUG Innovators Award

Max Lobovsky, co-founder and CEO of Formlabs, is AMUG’s 2026 Innovators Award recipient.

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced Max Lobovsky, co-founder and CEO of Formlabs, as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG bestows this award on those who have cultivated innovations that have advanced the additive manufacturing industry.Joined by co-founders and fellow MIT graduate students David Cranor and Natan Linder, Formlabs’ roots date back to 2011, when the trio developed the first affordable, professional 3D printing solution using stereolithography technology. As CEO since the company’s inception, Lobovsky has led Formlabs to become the largest supplier of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers in the world.Lobovsky has guided the company from a Kickstarter initiative to a global 3D printing powerhouse with a valuation exceeding $2 billion, 10 locations, and over 700 employees. To date, it has sold more than 130,000 3D printers, helping fulfill its mission to build the tools that make it possible for anyone to bring their ideas to life.Shannon VanDeren, AMUG president, said, “The trio of grad students identified a problem and pursued a mission to correct it. Clearly, their ambition of bringing a low-cost printer to market that could hold its own against established equipment was met with enthusiasm and success.”In light of Lobovsky’s leadership role in this success, VanDeren added, “The AMUG Board of Directors admires his story. Max was an obvious selection for the Innovators Award, and we were unanimous in our decision.”Lobovsky will be presented with the Innovators Award at the 2026 AMUG Conference. Previous recipients include industry luminaries Chuck Hull, Scott Crump, Carl Deckard, Fried Vancraen, Gideon Levy, Hans Langer, Andy Christensen, Diana Kalisz, Greg Morris, and Joe Allison.Lobovsky’s early exposure to 3D printing was through Cornell University’s Fab@Home project, one of two early open-source 3D printing efforts. After graduating with a B.S. in Applied and Engineering Physics, he pursued an M.S. in Media Arts and Sciences at MIT. The goal of commercializing a low-cost, desktop 3D printer was conceived through his experiences in MIT’s Media Lab and a class called “How to Make Almost Anything.”Formlabs was launched in 2012, propelled by a highly successful Kickstarter campaign that gave birth to its first product, the Form 1 3D printer.VanDeren said, “Formlabs has had a dramatic impact on the 3D printing landscape. Its success across the personal and professional spaces, from individuals to startups to global industry leaders, has greatly expanded the adoption, exploration, and consumption of the technology. Max’s leadership and tenacity deserve to be recognized by our Innovators Award.”AMUG follows many others in recognizing Lobovsky’s contributions. He has been named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, selected for Boston Globe’s Tech Power Players 50, and inducted into TCT’s Hall of Fame. Under Lobovsky’s leadership, Formlabs has received many accolades, including a gold medal in Inc. Best in Business awards, selection as a finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list, and inclusion on Time Magazine’s Best Inventions list.On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Lobovsky will take the main stage for an informal, conversational interview during the Innovators Showcase at the AMUG Conference. This is a key highlight of the conference, featuring a friendly, relaxed discussion between two acquaintances that unfolds in front of the attendees. Throughout the conversation, Lobovsky will share his experiences, insights, and ideas, allowing the audience to gain a deeper understanding of his journey and what drives him.Designed for both novice and experienced additive manufacturing users, the AMUG Conference agenda topics range from technology basics to advanced applications to business considerations. The conference will have a comprehensive agenda that includes presentations, hands-on workshops, and training sessions complemented by engagement activities and meals throughout each day. The AMUG Conference will be held March 15–19, 2026, at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Conference details and registration are available at www.amug.com ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

