AMUG Announces Keynote Presentation for 2026 Conference

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced one of its keynote speakers for the 2026 AMUG Conference, which will be held in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 - 19, 2026. Ronen Hadar, Senior Director and Head of Additive Design & Manufacturing for The LEGO Group, will take the stage on Thursday, March 19.Hadar's keynote, "Additive Manufacturing at Scale in Consumer Goods: The Case of The LEGO Group," will enlighten the audience on the pioneering integration of additive manufacturing into the toy industry, which is known for high-volume, low-cost production.Through a multi-year effort focused on quality and consumer value, The LEGO Group has co-developed additive manufacturing technologies tailored to its needs and piloted products to gather valuable feedback. The outcomes of this work include the release of its first mass-produced retail set that contains a 3D-printed piece. This follows 3D-printed items in earlier limited-edition sets.Alex Roschli, AMUG's Director, Education and Conference, said, "Additive manufacturing is reshaping the manufacturing landscape, and The LEGO Group is a great example of how these innovations can inspire both play and learning. Its integration of additive manufacturing adds the ability to rapidly create new designs, prototype them, and move into manufacturing."He continued, "The AMUG audience knows LEGO bricks stimulate creativity while engaging in play, which is great for teaching engineering. With Ronen Hadar's keynote, our conference attendees will receive creative stimulus to push the technology further."Through strategic investments in equipment, digital solutions, and workforce development, The LEGO Group aims to deliver affordable, high-fidelity products at scale. In his keynote presentation, Hadar will touch on these points as he discusses the journey and challenges the company faced as it pursued the benefits of advanced manufacturing while maintaining the brand's standards of excellence.Hadar has spent more than 15 years shaping how one of the world's most beloved brands embraces 3D printing. From early experiments in prototyping to bold moves toward scaled production, Hadar has guided The LEGO Group's journey into additive manufacturing with a mix of technical expertise and creative vision. He is known for connecting cutting-edge technology with real-world impact—whether that means improving sustainability, unlocking new design possibilities, or building diverse teams that fuel innovation.At The LEGO Group, Hadar has served in various roles in technology development and innovation management. He holds a PhD in design and product development with a focus on manufacturing for the future. Throughout his career, he has been focused on scouting, assessing, developing, and implementing new technologies and new ways of working—as a consultant, founder, and leader.In addition to Ronen Hadar’s Thursday keynote, featured presentations on the AMUG Conference’s main stage will be a panel discussion with industry leaders representing AMUG's Diamond Sponsors on Monday, March 16, a keynote presentation on Tuesday, March 17, and the Innovators Showcase on Wednesday, March 18. The keynotes and featured presentations will kickstart each day of the conference and set the tone for nearly 150 presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and hands-on training sessions.Designed for novice and experienced additive manufacturing users, the AMUG Conference agenda topics range from technology basics to advanced applications to business considerations. Conference details and registration are available at www.amug.com ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

