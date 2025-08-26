Quorum Enables Federal Professionals to Track Policy Signals Before They Hit Headlines

Enhanced dataset delivers real-time executive signals and stakeholder intelligence to federal affairs professionals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum , the leading public affairs platform, announced a significant expansion of its federal intelligence capabilities today. The expansion adds near real-time access to White House press statements, President Trump's Truth Social posts, and 500+ advocacy group and think tank documents. It enhances Quorum's existing federal monitoring to help public affairs professionals identify policy shifts at their earliest stages. This comprehensive data integration addresses a critical gap in federal policy monitoring, where delayed access to executive communications often leaves public affairs teams reactive rather than strategic."Federal policy moves at an unprecedented pace, and traditional monitoring approaches leave organizations behind the curve," said Alex Wirth, Quorum Co-founder and CEO. "Our expanded federal dataset ensures clients can track executive priorities and agency actions the moment they surface, transforming how public affairs professionals anticipate and influence policy outcomes."Comprehensive Executive and Regulatory CoverageThe platform expansion includes several key data sources previously unavailable in integrated policy monitoring solutions:- White House Communications: AI-generated transcripts of formal briefings, informal remarks, and presidential communications, integrated within two hours of publication- Trump’s Social Media: Complete tracking of President Trump's Truth Social posts for real-time executive messaging insights- Interest Group Tracking: 500 non-governmental organizations with contact information, social media monitoring, and press release tracking- Think Tank Reports: 4,000 reports from 25 leading policy institutions including Brookings and the Heritage Foundation- Regulatory Intelligence: Notices and guidance documents from key regulatory agencies, like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and press releases from 100+ federal agencies for early signals of policy implementationAddressing Critical Intelligence GapsFederal affairs professionals have historically relied on fragmented data sources to monitor policy developments, often receiving critical information only after decisions have been finalized. The expanded platform consolidates these previously scattered intelligence streams into a unified system.“Our goal is simple: fewer 6 a.m. scrambles, more proactive strategy,” said Shlok Vaidya, SVP of Product. "Instead of chasing down a dozen disparate sources, teams now get what matters most—served up with context—so by 6:05 a.m., you're not just informed, you're already moving on federal policy."AI Analysis, Built InThe update also gives Quorum Copilot , the platform’s AI assistant, richer context and coverage. Users can expect faster insights, smarter recommendations, and clearer trendlines across executive, legislative, and advocacy communications.Quorum Copilot breaks down complex policy language into actionable insights, offering timelines and narrative summaries, and suggesting next steps for public affairs teams.Now AvailableThe expanded federal dataset is live for all existing Quorum federal customers. New prospects can request a demo starting today, and current users do not need to implement anything additional.

