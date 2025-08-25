Hartzell Engine Tech Delivers 1st Shipments of Prototype Electronic Wastegates
The design intent of the AeroForce prototype is to maintain the current installation envelope and weight while reusing the existing, time-tested hot section butterfly valve and housing.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace company and a trusted manufacturer of components and subsystem solutions for general aviation and military markets, has delivered its first shipments of developmental prototype electronic wastegates to multiple undisclosed aircraft engine manufacturers for functional testing.
— Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave
Known for its traditional hydro-mechanical wastegates, Hartzell Engine Tech has recently invested in advancing wastegate technology for the future. The company's AeroForce brand prototype electronic wastegate serves as an early-stage plug-and-play replacement for hydro-pneumatic wastegates on aircraft engines equipped with FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Controls). Hartzell Engine Tech is also developing electronic wastegate applications for non-FADEC legacy engines.
“The design intent of the AeroForce prototype is to maintain the current installation envelope and weight while reusing the existing, time-tested hot section butterfly valve and housing,” said Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave. “Our design features a single-point OEM electrical connection, replicates current actuation force by way of a linear actuator and proprietary driver design hardened to comply with DO-160 conditions, ensuring reliable performance across various environments.”
Potential benefits of the new electronic wastegate include eliminating multiple leak paths from oil hoses and connections, reducing oil stress, and streamlining on-engine setup. Additionally, the prototype offers immediate responsiveness to engine-measured parameters and direct integration into the FADEC system for precise control.
With a reduced number of components, the AeroForce electronic wastegate has the potential to lower maintenance costs, enhance reliability, and decrease engine oil heat load, all while improving stability and accuracy in manifold absolute pressure (MAP) control. AeroForce wastegates respond to controller commands to manage turbo speed by regulating exhaust pressure.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUp Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, AeroForce, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for general aviation and the military. For more information, visit https://hartzell.aero.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit https://signiaaerospace.com/.
