Mindcore Technologies Expands Gulf Coast Operations with New Office Serving Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee

Mindcore Technologies opens new Gulf Coast office to deliver secure, compliance-ready IT and cybersecurity solutions for regulated industries.

We’re excited to strengthen our Gulf Coast presence and give clients clarity, compliance, and confidence in their IT strategy.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity services, today announced the opening of a new office serving Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee. This expansion strengthens Mindcore’s national footprint and reflects the company’s mission to provide secure, cost-efficient, and compliance-ready IT solutions to businesses across regulated industries.The Gulf Coast expansion comes at a critical time for organizations in healthcare, energy, and other compliance-heavy sectors. With mounting regulatory demands, increased cybersecurity threats, and the operational challenges of managing remote workforces, leaders are under pressure to maintain both security and efficiency. Mindcore’s new office will deliver tailored solutions to address these challenges, including managed IT, co-managed IT, advanced cybersecurity, cloud services, and its flagship Secure Workspace offering.“Opening this office in the Gulf Coast is an important milestone for us,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “We see tremendous need in this region, especially in healthcare and energy, where compliance and governance requirements are growing more complex. Our solutions—rooted in zero-trust security, cost reduction, and operational resilience—are built to give organizations confidence and clarity in how they manage technology. I’m excited to have Caleb leading this expansion and ensuring our clients have a trusted partner on the ground.”The new office will be led by Caleb Hogg, recently appointed Director of Gulf Coast Business Development. Hogg brings more than a decade of experience in business development and IT strategy, with deep specialization in aligning security frameworks with operational realities. His expertise in healthcare and energy compliance will play a vital role in shaping Mindcore’s presence in the region.By combining technical excellence with practical execution, Mindcore Technologies aims to provide Gulf Coast organizations with more than just IT support—it offers governance, guidance, and resilience. This expansion is part of the company’s broader growth strategy to extend secure, enterprise-grade IT solutions to clients nationwide.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies is a premier IT services and cybersecurity provider helping businesses across the United States strengthen security, optimize performance, and maintain compliance. With expertise in cloud services, managed IT, co-managed IT, and Secure Workspace solutions, Mindcore empowers organizations to navigate complex technology challenges with confidence.

