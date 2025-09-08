CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Los Angeles, CA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I have realized the importance of humane euthanasia in comfort of one's home and I aim to offer that service.” — Dr. Rebecca Walton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially expanded to Los Angeles, CA , with support from a trusted local vet, offering pet owners the comfort and convenience of at-home care. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Rebecca Walton joins Dr. Lisa Fieg and Dr. Daniella Ross to serve Los Angeles and the surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in Los Angeles become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Euthanasia is common in my practice of emergency and critical care, however, more recently discussing end of life care with families, I have realized the importance of humane euthanasia in comfort of one's home and I aim to offer that service," says Dr. Rebecca Walton. Dr. Walton is a highly skilled veterinarian with extensive training in Emergency and Critical Care medicine, including hospice support and humane euthanasia. A Southern California native, she earned her undergraduate degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences in 2012. She went on to complete a rotating internship at the University of Minnesota and an Emergency and Critical Care Residency at North Carolina State University.Now serving as Department Head of the Critical Care unit at a large specialty hospital, Dr. Walton is driven by her lifelong love of animals, science, and medicine. By partnering with CodaPet, she is extending her passion for compassionate end-of-life care beyond the hospital walls, offering families the opportunity to say goodbye in the comfort of home with peace, dignity, and love.Dr. Walton serves Los Angeles, Inglewood, Gardena, Santa Monica, Monterey Park, Compton, Manhattan Beach, Culver City, South Gate, Carson, and the surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $500 in Los Angeles, CA. Aftercare ranges from $100 - $550, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

