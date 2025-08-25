Bupple Reaches $8 Million Valuation Just Two Months After Launch, Surpasses $350K Annual Recurring Revenue

Arman Sohi founder of Bupple introducing the solution to social media content strategy on stage Generate Social Media Content with AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bupple , the AI-driven social media content creation platform, announced today that it has achieved an $8 million valuation only two months after its Version 2 launch. The company is also generating over $350,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), marking a significant milestone in its rapid growth trajectory.Since unveiling its transformative Version 2 platform in early August, Bupple has quickly gained traction among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for efficient, professional social media content solutions. The platform’s enhanced tools, including a browser-based video editor, AI-powered Reels Generator, and expert AI advice through Chat Spaces, have empowered users to create engaging content with ease. This strong market response has translated into impressive revenue growth and investor confidence.“Reaching an $8 million valuation so soon after launching Version 2 highlights the immense demand for smarter, faster social media content creation tools,” said Arman Sohi , Founder and CEO of Bupple. “Our focus has always been on helping businesses streamline their content strategies without needing large marketing teams. The early success we’re seeing confirms that our approach is resonating with users and investors alike.”Bupple continues to advance its AI technology and expand its feature set to support SMBs in building authentic, engaging online presences. The company’s rapid revenue growth and funding achievements underscore its position as a leader in AI-powered social media management.For more information about Bupple and its offerings, visit https://bupple.io About Bupple:Bupple is an AI company dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes create professional social media content effortlessly. Founded by Arman Sohi, Bupple delivers innovative tools that enable SMBs to produce posts, videos, and images that drive engagement and growth without requiring specialized marketing expertise.Follow Bupple on LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest updates.

