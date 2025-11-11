Bupple Selected as One of the Top 20 Startups Shaping the Creator Economy by 500 Global and Creators HQ

Don't advertise on social media, tell stories! 500 Global and Creators HQ Arman's Keynote –– Future of social media with AI

Bupple – making it easier for anyone to become a creator – has been selected by 500 Global and Creators HQ as one of the Top 20 startups in the creator economy.

If your company isn't creating content today, you're out of business already — you just haven’t realized it yet.” — Arman Sohi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bupple , the platform making it easier for anyone to become a creator, has been selected by 500 Global and Creators HQ as one of the Top 20 startups in the creator economy. The company joins an elite global cohort of emerging ventures redefining how creators build, monetize, and scale businesses in a rapidly expanding market.As part of the Creators Ventures accelerator program, the selected startups will participate in an intensive cohort designed to amplify innovation across the creator landscape — from influencer enablers and community activators to analytics platforms, sales enablers, and professional video creation services. The program culminates in the highly anticipated 1B Followers Summit, where each company will compete and pitch their vision to an audience of investors, brands, and global creators.This year’s 1B Summit is expected to reach over one billion impressions, featuring keynote sessions from leading creators including MrBeast and other top voices shaping the future of digital influence.“If your company isn't creating content today, you're out of business already — you just haven’t realized it yet,” said Arman Sohi, founder of Bupple. “We’re building tools that make the creator path more accessible to everyone — not just influencers, but brands and everyday professionals who want to express, connect, and grow through content.”Founded with the mission to simplify and empower creation, Bupple is building infrastructure for the next generation of creators — enabling individuals and businesses to launch, manage, and grow their presence across digital platforms seamlessly. As creators increasingly operate like companies, Bupple provides the foundation to help them professionalize their craft and scale sustainably.The creator economy continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, with billions of people consuming and producing digital content daily. Yet, the tools and systems supporting creators are still in their early stages. By participating in the 500 Global and Creators HQ program, Bupple aims to form strategic partnerships, activate collaborations across the ecosystem, and help shape the standards of this young but explosive market.“Creators are not just influencers anymore — they’re entrepreneurs,” said Sohi. “And as the ecosystem matures, our goal is to make creating content and building a brand as intuitive as possible.”About BuppleBupple is a creator enablement platform designed to make it easier for anyone to become a creator. Through intuitive tools and partnerships, Bupple empowers individuals and businesses to create, share, and grow their digital presence. With offices in San Francisco and Dubai, Bupple is on a mission to activate the next wave of creators and help shape the future of the creator economy.Visit bupple.ioto learn more.

