Bupple Secures 40% Funding Milestone Following Launch of Game-Changing Version 2 Platform

Bupple, the AI-powered social media management platform, has swiftly raised 40% of its current funding round shortly after its revolutionary Version 2.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bupple , the AI-powered social media content creation platform, has swiftly raised 40% of its current funding round shortly after unveiling its revolutionary Version 2 . This latest update delivers a powerful, tools-based solution designed specifically to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to produce professional and engaging social media content more efficiently than ever before. The full amount raised remains undisclosed, with CEO Arman Sohi confirming that details will be shared once the round is complete.Launched on July 3, 2025, Bupple Version 2 marks a major transformation from the company’s original chat-based interface to a dynamic tools-based platform. This change accelerates content generation and editing while offering users greater creative freedom. Key features include a newly developed browser-based video editor, an advanced Reels Generator, AI-powered Auto Edits, and a Teleprompter tool designed to enhance authentic video content. Additionally, Idea Boards and an upgraded Image Generator facilitate streamlined ideation and high-quality image creation, while Chat Spaces provide expert-level social media advice from AI assistants accessible throughout the platform.Arman Sohi, Founder and CEO of Bupple, stated, “Bupple Version 2 is a game changer for businesses looking to create social media content effortlessly. We rebuilt the platform from the ground up to provide users with faster, more powerful tools that make content creation not only easier but also more enjoyable. Whether you’re a small business owner or a marketer, Bupple helps you deliver professional content that engages your audience and grows your brand.”Since its inception, Bupple has supported SMBs by automating and simplifying social media content creation, enabling consistent and impactful online presence without extensive marketing resources. The rapid pace of funding secured post-launch underscores strong investor confidence in Bupple’s vision and technology.For more information about Bupple Version 2, visit [ https://bupple.io](https://bupple.io ).---**About Bupple**Bupple is an AI company dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes with AI-driven tools for social media content creation. Founded by Arman Sohi, Bupple’s mission is to make it easy for businesses to consistently produce professional posts, videos, and images that drive engagement and growth without requiring specialized skills or large marketing teams.---**Media Contact:**Arman SohiFounder & CEO, BuppleEmail: contact@bupple.ioPhone: +1 201-431-0304Website: [ https://bupple.io](https://bupple.io Follow Bupple on LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest updates.

