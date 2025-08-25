Michael Carter selected as Top Published Author and Attorney of the Year by IAOTP

Michael Carter will be honored by the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Carter, attorney, author and freelance writer, was recently selected as Top Published Author and Attorney of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With four decades in the industry, Mr. Carter has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Carter has practiced law in numerous settings over his career. He practiced law as a trial lawyer doing mainly medical malpractice defense for 25 years. Since 2009 he worked for the state of Indiana as a Deputy Attorney General and then went to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). He currently works for FSSA's Division of Family Resources, where he works as the Director of Contract Compliance. In his spare time, he writes fiction and does freelance copywriting.Mr. Carter authored his debut novel, “In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve,” which is a dramatic comedy that explores the individual costs of America’s toxic work philosophy and culture and the obsession with productivity in an entertaining and satirical style. His writing has received praise, including being featured by Reader Views and a positive write-up from Kirkus Reviews. He is currently working on his second novel, tentatively titled “Unborn Soul.”Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to law, writing, and speaking.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Carter earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and then his Juris Doctor from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law, both at Indiana University. He is a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association and is currently active with the American Writers & Artists Institute.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Carter has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. The FSSA awarded him a Certificate of Appreciation for Dedicated Service in Extraordinary Circumstances, while the office of the Indiana attorney general presented him with a Certificate of Excellence in Public Service. In 2020, Mr. Carter was featured in The Indiana Lawyer, a leading publication covering legal matters in the state. In both 2024 and 2025, he was awarded with Top Professionals and Top Attorney by Marquis Who’s Who. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Published Author and Attorney of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Carter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”In addition to a successful career, Mr. Carter is also well regarded for contributing to his wider community, including being part of a social equity work group, a community engagement team, and his church’s social justice committee.Looking back, Mr. Carter attributes his success to his resilience, motivation and a strong work ethic. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In the future he hopes to continue his literary pursuits.For more information please visit: www.michaellcarter.com and www.MichaelCarterCopywriting.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

