DIZPOT and OHCANN Collaborate on Pre-Roll Packaging to Launch Ohio’s Regulated Pre-Roll Program

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIZPOT, a leading provider of cannabis packaging, branding, and logistics, in collaboration with Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN), Ohio’s leading trade association representing licensed cultivators, processors, dispensaries, and testing labs, is proud to announce support of the successful launch of Ohio’s regulated pre-roll program.

The Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) in Ohio recently pre-approved 26 single serving unit (SSU) packaging options for pre-rolls, with 12 of those approvals coming from DIZPOT, the highest number from any single provider.

Working closely with the DCC, DIZPOT, and other packaging companies, these efforts enabled the inclusion of a wide range of compliant, child-resistant packaging options such as pop-tops, joint tubes, tins, and jars.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the top pre-roll packaging provider in Ohio,” said John Hartsell, Co-Founder of DIZPOT. “Our focus on compliance and speed-to-market helps our partners compete, grow and expand their offerings in the evolving industry.”

David Bowling, Executive Director at OHCANN, added, “DIZPOT’s regulatory expertise is a real asset to Ohio’s cannabis industry. Their work has ensured our state is a model for safe and successful cannabis operations.”

This partnership is a strong example of how industry collaboration can streamline compliance, improve access, and elevate product quality across cannabis markets nationwide.

For more information on DIZPOT, visit www.DIZPOT.com. For more information on OHCANN, visit www.ohcann.com.

About DIZPOT

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. Operating globally, DIZPOT is known for child-resistant packaging serving both small and large operators across every legal market in the U.S. The company provides a full range of services from initial concept to the shelf, including custom and standard packaging, creative services, in-house DOSS Cartridge solutions, and integrated logistics management to efficiently navigate local, national, and international supply chains.

DIZPOT's commitment to community is a core part of its culture. The team actively supports local markets and gives back through donations to nonprofits focused on cannabis reform and assisting start-up cannabis entrepreneurs. This community-focused approach is evident in every market DIZPOT operates, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering positive impact wherever it has a presence. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W Mission Lane, Suite #6 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information on DIZPOT, visit www.DIZPOT.com.

About Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN)

The Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN) is Ohio’s leading trade association representing licensed cultivators, processors, dispensaries, and testing labs. OHCANN was formed to advocate and educate on behalf of our members. The organization works collaboratively with the regulators and legislature to enhance and improve the Ohio cannabis industry to ensure Ohioans have consistent access to a safe supply of cannabis.

