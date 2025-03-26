DIZPOT Appoints Andrew Musgrove as Chief Technology Officer, Driving Development of Innovative ERP Software

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. As CTO, Andrew Musgrove will lead the continued development and enhancement of DIZPOT’s proprietary enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, DIZV. Musgrove brings over 14 years of experience in ERP systems, including time with Oracle NetSuite to the team.

As we evolve DIZV, my focus will be on streamlining transactions, integrating AI and machine learning for automation, and forming key partnerships that drive our SaaS software forward.” — Andrew Musgrove, DIZPOT CTO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIZPOT, a leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries with an expertise in cannabis, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Musgrove to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Musgrove joined DIZPOT two years ago as a consultant, worked his way up to Director of Special Projects, then Director of Operations, before his most recent promotion. In his new role, Musgrove will lead the continued development and enhancement of DIZPOT’s proprietary enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, DIZV.

With over 14 years of experience in ERP systems, including time with Oracle NetSuite, Musgrove has successfully leveraged his expertise to integrate technology with business operations, improving efficiency and transforming reactive strategies into proactive, results-driven solutions.

"Taking on the role of CTO is an exciting opportunity for me," said Musgrove. "As we evolve DIZV, my focus will be on streamlining transactions, integrating AI and machine learning for automation, and forming key partnerships that drive our SaaS software forward."

Musgrove’s background also includes a deep understanding of international vendor relations, having spent a decade navigating global supply chains. His experience in the cannabis industry, beginning in 2014, further enhances his ability to drive forward solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

"Andrew's blend of operational expertise and forward-thinking tech strategy has been key to our current and future success," said John Hartsell, Co-founder of DIZPOT.

Musgrove's promotion comes at a time when digital modernization and technological innovation are critical to business success. According to Fast Company, cultivating a tech-forward culture positions companies for long-term success by fostering collaboration, innovation and continuous learning.

For more information on DIZPOT, visit www.DIZPOT.com.

About DIZPOT

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. Operating globally, DIZPOT is known for child-resistant packaging serving both small and large operators across every legal market in the U.S. The company provides a full range of services from initial concept to the shelf, including custom and standard packaging, creative services, in-house DOSS Cartridge solutions, and integrated logistics management to efficiently navigate local, national, and international supply chains.

DIZPOT's commitment to community is a core part of its culture. The team actively supports local markets and gives back through donations to nonprofits focused on cannabis reform and assisting start-up cannabis entrepreneurs. This community-focused approach is evident in every market DIZPOT operates, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering positive impact wherever it has a presence. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W Mission Lane, Suite #6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information on DIZPOT, visit www.DIZPOT.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.