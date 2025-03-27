DIZPOT Commits to Mitigate Tariff Costs, Protecting Customers from Price Increases

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. The company has pledged to mitigate tariff shifts for its customers, protecting them from price increases. John Eason, Director of Operations and Logistics, has led the team, alongside its executive team, to execute on its pledge of mitigating increases for its customers. DIZLOGIC is a service offered by DIZPOT comprised of logistics experts spanning all across the country.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIZPOT, a leading packaging, branding, and logistics company for highly regulated industries with expertise in cannabis, has pledged to mitigate the financial impact of new international import tariffs, ensuring its customers won’t face higher costs.

This decision aligns with DIZPOT’s ongoing commitment to support and advocate for the growth of the cannabis industry. Despite rising global trade costs, the company will maintain its current pricing and continue delivering seamless service without passing on additional expenses to clients.

“We understand the cannabis market is already facing numerous challenges,” said John Eason, Director of Operations and Logistics at DIZPOT. “Our customers depend on us for reliable pricing, timely delivery and high-quality products. It’s our responsibility to shield them from the impact of rising tariffs so they can focus on running their businesses."

Since 2017, DIZPOT has been building strong relationships with international vendors, leveraging its negotiation power on behalf of its customers to ensure the best supply chain efficiency and pricing.

"Supply chains can be disrupted by many factors beyond tariffs, like manufacturing defects, natural disasters and customs delays, to name a few. Partnering with experts who specialize in mitigating these risks is the best way to protect your business,” said John Hartsell, Co-founder of DIZPOT.

As the cannabis industry evolves, DIZPOT remains dedicated to providing affordable services while adapting to the changing landscape and meeting the needs of its partners.

About DIZPOT

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. Operating globally, DIZPOT is known for child-resistant packaging serving both small and large operators across every legal market in the U.S. The company provides a full range of services from initial concept to the shelf, including custom and standard packaging, creative services, in-house DOSS Cartridge solutions, and integrated logistics management to efficiently navigate local, national, and international supply chains.

DIZPOT's commitment to community is a core part of its culture. The team actively supports local markets and gives back through donations to nonprofits focused on cannabis reform and assisting start-up cannabis entrepreneurs. This community-focused approach is evident in every market DIZPOT operates, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering positive impact wherever it has a presence. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W Mission Lane, Suite #6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

