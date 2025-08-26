B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION LAUNCHES $1 MILLION MATCHING GIFT CAMPAIGN

B'nai Torah Congregation Eda and Cliff Viner

The Eda and Cliff Viner “Secure Our Legacy” Campaign Inspires Community to Build for the Future

It’s a call to build not only for today, but for tomorrow. To ensure that our children and our children’s children inherit a community filled with Torah, joy, and meaning.” — Scott Frank

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast, has announced a transformative $1 million matching gift from longtime congregants and community leaders Eda and Cliff Viner. The newly launched “ Secure Our Legacy Matching Gift Campaign ” aims to galvanize support for B’nai Torah’s present programs and future vision, ensuring the synagogue remains a vibrant center of Jewish life for generations to come.“It is more than a donation campaign,” said Scott Frank, President of B’nai Torah Congregation. “It’s a call to build not only for today, but for tomorrow. To ensure that our children and our children’s children inherit a community filled with Torah, joy, and meaning.”All funds raised through the campaign — which the Viners will match dollar for dollar up to $1 million through March 31, 2026 — will directly support core areas of impact, including:-Prayer & Spirituality-Education & Learning-Music and Cultural Arts-Social Action-Community & Family Programs-Outreach & EngagementThe Viners have been integral members of B’nai Torah for more than 40 years. Cliff Viner served over two decades on the synagogue’s Board of Trustees, including one term as President, helping shape the Congregation’s identity and impact.“Supporting B’nai Torah is one of the most meaningful investments you can make,” said Cliff Viner. “The return is measured in pride, in joy, in the strength of our community, and in the values we pass to the next generation. Eda and I are honored to help sustain young families, education, mental health, and the programs that carry our legacy forward.”Added Melanie Jacobson, Executive Vice President of B’nai Torah Congregation: “The Viners’ gift and our goal to match it will enable us to maintain our excellence and will give us the precious opportunity to surpass it. We are so very fortunate and grateful for the Viners’ tremendous years of leadership and their generosity.”To contribute or learn more about the Secure Our Legacy Matching Gift Campaign, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/matching-gift/ About Eda and Cliff VinerEda and Cliff Viner are longtime philanthropists and pillars of the South Florida Jewish community. Cliff Viner, Founder & Principal of AVM, LP and III Capital Management, is also the former managing partner of the Florida Panthers NHL team. At B’nai Torah Congregation, he served on the Board for over 20 years, including one term as President, helping expand educational programming and strengthen community engagement. In 2015, the Viners co-founded the Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, which currently supports 150 students attending Florida colleges and universities. These scholarships are awarded to high-achieving, low-income students in South Palm Beach County. Their leadership continues to inspire lasting impact across generations.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

