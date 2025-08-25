Arts Garage Announces New Podcast 'Culture Under Fire with Marjorie Waldo'

Arts Garage Logo Culture Under Fire with Marjorie Waldo

Each Episode Discusses the Undeniable Power of Art & Culture and Features Real Stories from Artists, Leaders, and Changemakers

The arts, especially nonprofit organizations, are facing real challenges. Recent legislative proposals in Florida and beyond could drastically reduce funding for arts and culture.” — CEO and President of Arts Garage, Marjorie Waldo

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, announced today that it is launching a new podcast, Culture Under Fire with Marjorie Waldo. Hosted by visionary arts leader and CEO and President of Arts Garage, Marjorie Waldo, Culture Under Fire makes the case for the undeniable power of Art & Culture to shape lives, build communities, and drive local and global economies.Each episode features real stories, in-depth conversations with artists, leaders, and changemakers, and expert insights into how creative expression fuels education, mental health, tourism, civic pride, and more. And it doesn’t stop there: From backstage to boardroom to ballot box, Culture Under Fire champions the policies, funding, and public support needed to sustain creative communities.“The arts, especially nonprofit organizations, are facing real challenges. Recent legislative proposals in Florida and beyond could drastically reduce funding for arts and culture,” Waldo said. “The best way to respond is by helping our communities understand what’s at stake. This isn’t about politics—it’s about making sure everyone continues to have access to the arts.”Culture Under Fire with Marjorie Waldo is available August 26. The first three episodes are:August 26, 2025 – Episode One: Lighting the Match-Guests: Naja Hardmon, Seth Weaver, Michelle Diaz of Arts Garage-Topic: Marjorie Waldo opens the series with her Arts Garage colleagues to explore what is at stake when the arts are ignored, defunded, or dismissed—and why culture is a lifeline, not a luxury.September 9, 2025 – Episode Two: The Arts Mean Business-Guest: Morgan Furnari, Government Affairs Contractor, Arts Action Fund-Topic: Marjorie breaks down national data showing how creative industries fuel jobs, growth, and policy impact.September 23, 2025 – Episode Three: Beyond Beaches: The ROI of Culture-Guest: Dave Lawrence, President & CEO, Cultural Council for Palm Beach County-Topic: A look at cultural tourism, public investment, and the powerful returns communities see when they fund the arts.As President and CEO of Arts Garage since 2016, Waldo has championed the belief that music, theatre, visual art, and comedy are powerful tools for connection and belonging. Upon first arriving at the nonprofit, she led a full-scale revitalization of the organization by eliminating debt, implementing new operational policies, diversifying revenue streams, and rebuilding stakeholder trust.Under her continued leadership, Arts Garage has expanded its reach, deepened community engagement, and strengthened its financial foundation. Waldo has prioritized inclusive programming, invested in long-term infrastructure, and cultivated strategic alliances that have positioned the organization as a leader in South Florida’s cultural landscape.Culture Under Fire with Marjorie Waldo is now available for streaming and download on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe and tune in wherever they get their podcasts.About Marjorie WaldoMarjorie Waldo, M.Ed., has led Arts Garage as President and CEO since 2016, championing the belief that music, theatre, visual art, and comedy are powerful tools for connection and belonging. A seasoned executive and fundraiser, she revitalized the organization by eliminating debt, diversifying revenue, and rebuilding community trust. Under her leadership, Arts Garage has grown into a cultural force in South Florida—presenting 300+ events annually, serving nearly 29,000 attendees, showcasing 1,500 artists, and generating a $4.1 million economic impact. She has prioritized inclusive programming, educational opportunities, and accessibility, guiding the nonprofit through both pandemic challenges and continued innovation. Marjorie’s career began in education, where she created schools that supported at-risk youth and presented at national conferences on education and the arts. Recognized for her vision and impact, she was recently named to The Palm Beach 100 and honored as a Top 3 Finalist for Businessperson of the Year by the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.