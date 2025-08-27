SilverEdge Unveils MynAI: A Secure, Responsible GenAI Service Purpose-Built for Government

SilverEdge Unveils MynAI

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverEdge Government Solutions today announced the launch of MynAI, a fully managed Generative AI (GenAI) platform engineered to meet the complex needs of U.S. Government agencies. Built from the ground up for secure, compliant, and mission-aligned operations, MynAI redefines how agencies can harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence without the burden of infrastructure, tuning, or upfront investment.“MynAI isn’t just another AI tool—it’s a mission-ready platform that empowers government agencies to operate faster, smarter, and more securely,” said Mr. Robert Miller , CEO of SilverEdge. “From secure Q&A to workflow automation and expert decision support, MynAI is the future of trusted AI in government.”Why MynAI Is Different.- Fully Managed, Turnkey GenAI Platform: No infrastructure setup, no model tuning, no maintenance. Everything is included under a flexible, pay-as-you-go model.- Secure and Accredited: MynAI is currently authorized for use within the U.S. Federal Government National Security sector at both the TS/SCI and unclassified levels, under existing Government cybersecurity and compliance frameworks.- Responsible by Design: Fully aligned with Executive Order 14179, OMB M-25-21, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, MynAI embeds fairness, explainability, human oversight, and auditability into every response.- Mission-Tailored Capabilities: Use cases include policy Q&A, report generation, document summarization, automated workflow execution, predictive analytics, expert sourcing, and more.- Enterprise Knowledge Integration: Grounded in an organization’s trusted data, MynAI connects to internal systems like SharePoint, ServiceNow, and SQL repositories to ensure authoritative, real-time answers.- No Upfront Cost: Agencies pay only for what they use, with options for on-demand usage, batch processing, provisioned throughput, or custom model development.Built for Government. Ready for Mission.MynAI is currently operational at multiple National Security Agencies and already transforming operations by:- Automating repetitive knowledge tasks while preserving human oversight.- Delivering explainable, policy-aligned answers with full citation attribution.- Detecting bias, uncertainty, and policy conflicts in real-time.- Supporting cross-agency collaboration with secure, federated AI models and prompt exchanges.With capabilities spanning AI-powered Q&A, document analysis, image/video interpretation, RAG-based knowledge retrieval, and autonomous agents, MynAI ensures government customers stay ahead in the AI era—without compromising trust, transparency, or security.SilverEdge’s Soar team is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, dedicated to transforming communication and operational efficiency across various sectors. With a team of top-tier experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Soar delivers innovative, reliable, and secure AI technologies that meet the complex needs of modern organizations. To learn more about MynAI or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.mynai.com or email connect@mynai.com.SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative cyber operations, software, and intelligent automation solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s industry-leading team of software developers, cyber experts, digital engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and deliver the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest problems. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com

