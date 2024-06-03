SilverEdge Awarded Second Option Period by U.S. Government: Igniting Mission Success with $164 Million SaaS Contract
SilverEdge secures $164M U.S. Government contract to enhance mission success with innovative SaaS, cyber, software, and intelligence solutionsHERNDON , VA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverEdge Government Solutions, a leading provider of cyber, software, and intelligence solutions, secured the second option period of a classified task order for the U.S. Government. Valued at $164 million, this Firm Fixed Price single-award contract enhances SilverEdge’s ability to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and innovative software applications, precisely aligned with the dynamic pace of mission requirements.
“Our SaaS model (SOAR) serves as a disruptive force that significantly benefits the U.S Government. The option period value increased from the base year by over 100% due to SilverEdge's exceptional performance and customer delivery, which led to the Government entrusting us with additional requirements. Its agile, scalable, and cost-effective nature empowers us to swiftly adapt and innovate, ensuring our clients maintain a competitive edge in fulfilling their critical missions," stated CEO Robert Miller. “We are committed to delivering tangible results and tailoring solutions that enable our customers to stay ahead of their constantly evolving mission requirements. Together, we drive meaningful and positive transformations, achieving mission success one step at a time."
“We are thrilled to continue providing intelligence solutions through our proven SaaS model for this important partner’s critical missions,” said Jessica Merriam, SilverEdge President. "This award underscores our ability to meet their exacting standards while continuously delivering exceptional value and impactful outcomes."
SilverEdge remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering technical expertise across a diverse spectrum of disciplines and actively driving tangible mission success. They leverage innovative SaaS capabilities and deep knowledge across a range of critical domains including intelligence, data visualization, data mesh, cybersecurity, AI/ML, content management, and bespoke application development and sustainment.
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative cyber operations, software, and intelligent automation solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s industry-leading team of software developers, cyber experts, digital engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and deliver the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest problems. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
