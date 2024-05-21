SilverEdge Soar Team Awarded U.S. Government Contract for Advanced Generative AI Chat Capability
EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Government has awarded the SilverEdge Government Solutions Soar team a contract to develop and implement a cutting-edge generative AI chat capability. This initiative aims to enhance Government communication and streamline internal operations through state-of-the-art AI technology.
"We are thrilled to have been selected for this pivotal project," said Mr. Robert Miller, CEO of SilverEdge. "Our team's expertise in AI and natural language processing uniquely positions us to deliver an innovative solution that transforms how the Government interacts with citizens and enhances its operational efficiencies."
SilverEdge’s Soar team will leverage the latest advancements in generative artificial intelligence to create a versatile and robust chat system. Key features of the generative AI chat capability include:
- Streamlining internal communication: Enhancing efficiency and collaboration by facilitating seamless information sharing
- Multilingual support: Enabling seamless communication among diverse teams and with multilingual stakeholders
- Data security and privacy: Ensuring advanced protection and privacy measures to protect sensitive information and maintain compliance with regulatory standards
- Continuous learning and improvement: Adapting and evolving to remain responsive to ongoing needs and increasingly complex tasks
Integrating this system across multiple Governmental departments, SilverEdge will offer an intelligent, responsive, and user-friendly interface for both internal communications and operational use. The implementation phase will commence immediately, with initial delivery within six months. Full deployment across all participating departments is anticipated by the end of 2025. The generative AI chat capability is projected to significantly reduce response times, increase workforce satisfaction, and lower operational costs by automating routine inquiries and tasks.
SilverEdge’s Soar team is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, dedicated to transforming communication and operational efficiency across various sectors. With a team of top-tier experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Soar delivers innovative, reliable, and secure AI technologies that meet the complex needs of modern organizations.
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative cyber operations, software, and intelligent automation solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s industry-leading team of software developers, cyber experts, digital engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and deliver the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest problems. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
Emily Ringer
Emily Ringer
