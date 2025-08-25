PayCompass Promotes David Noel to Chief Technology Officer

David Noel, Director of Technology

Noel, a veteran technology leader, steps into the CTO role to drive innovation, scalability, and secure solutions for Agents and merchants.

David’s leadership and deep technical expertise have already made a significant impact at PayCompass.” — Justin Volrath, CEO

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayCompass is pleased to announce the promotion of David Noel to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Noel, who joined PayCompass as Director of Technology, has been instrumental in advancing the company’s technology strategy, enhancing system scalability, and implementing innovative solutions to support Agent and merchant success.As CTO, Noel will oversee all technology functions, including platform architecture, product development, and system security. His focus will be on driving innovation, ensuring platform reliability, and developing solutions that align with PayCompass’s growth strategy and #AgentFirst mission.“David’s leadership and deep technical expertise have already made a significant impact at PayCompass,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass. “His ability to combine strategic vision with hands-on execution makes him the perfect choice to lead our technology initiatives into the future.”Noel brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience in the payments, fintech, SaaS, and enterprise software industries. Before joining PayCompass, he served as Vice President of Technology for multiple divisions at Heartland Payments, where he led large-scale system integrations, cloud migration strategies, and infrastructure overhauls that improved security, performance, and scalability. He also spent over a decade as Vice President of Technology at Mainstream Merchant Services, where he directed technology operations, product development, and integrations, and successfully led the creation of the SaaS platform Pickle Juice, later acquired after widespread adoption in the youth sports sector.Known for his ability to align IT strategy with business objectives, Noel has consistently delivered transformational results through cloud innovation, process automation, and cross-functional leadership. His promotion to CTO reflects PayCompass’s commitment to building a technology foundation that supports long-term growth and unmatched Agent support.

