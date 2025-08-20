PayCompass Promotes Rob Johnson to President to Drive Growth and #AgentFirst Mission

Rob Johnson, President, PayCompass

Johnson, a founding leader at PayCompass, steps into the role of President to guide growth, operations, and the company’s #AgentFirst mission.

Rob has been a cornerstone of PayCompass since day one.” — Justin Volrath, CEO

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayCompass is proud to announce the promotion of Rob Johnson to President. Johnson has been with PayCompass since its founding in 2020, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He has been instrumental in driving operational excellence, building strong Agent relationships, and guiding the organization through significant growth milestones.As President, Johnson will oversee daily operations while working closely with leadership to set strategic direction, expand PayCompass’s market reach, and further its #AgentFirst mission . His focus will include strengthening operational processes, enhancing the Agent experience, and identifying growth opportunities in an evolving payments landscape.“Rob has been a cornerstone of PayCompass since day one,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass. “His extensive experience in operations, business development, and leadership—both inside and outside the payments industry—make him exceptionally well-suited for this role. I’m excited to see how his leadership continues to shape our future.”Johnson’s career spans more than two decades in operations and leadership roles. Before joining PayCompass, he was a founding member of the sales team at Get Beyond, where he helped expand market presence and build a high-performing sales force. He previously served as Director of Operations at Kind Hospitality, Inc., overseeing multiple hospitality brands, and as Director of Operations – Arizona Branch for AM/PM Point of Sale Solutions, where he led service, support, and business growth initiatives for over a decade. His career began in technology and service management at Aventa Data Systems, providing a strong foundation in customer service and operational systems.Throughout his career, Johnson has been recognized for his ability to lead diverse teams, implement scalable operational frameworks, and foster strong partner and client relationships. His leadership style is defined by collaboration, accountability, and a relentless focus on delivering results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.