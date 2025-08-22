PayCompass Promotes Tim Toombs to Chief Sales Officer to Lead Sales Growth

Tim Toombs, PayCompass CSO

Toombs, a veteran sales leader in the payments industry, takes on the CSO role to expand Agent networks and drive growth.

Tim is a proven leader in our industry with a long track record of building strong, engaged sales teams,” — Justin Volrath, CEO

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayCompass is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Toombs to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Toombs, who joined PayCompass earlier this year as Sales Director, quickly demonstrated his ability to lead with vision, inspire teams, and drive measurable results.As CSO, Toombs will oversee all sales operations and strategy, working closely with leadership to strengthen the company’s Agent network, expand market reach, and uphold its #AgentFirst philosophy. His focus will include building high-performance sales teams, enhancing sales enablement programs, and fostering partnerships that fuel sustainable growth.“Tim is a proven leader in our industry with a long track record of building strong, engaged sales teams,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass. “His ability to balance strategic vision with hands-on leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow. We’re thrilled to have him leading our sales organization.”Toombs brings nearly two decades of payments industry experience, having served in a senior leadership role at Get Beyond, where he also held the title of Chief Sales Officer. He began his career at Worldpay, where he spent over 12 years leading sales teams and driving market growth.Throughout his career, Toombs has been recognized for cultivating high-performing teams, driving consistent revenue growth, and creating ethical, Agent-focused sales practices. His leadership style emphasizes accountability, collaboration, and empowering Agents to achieve long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.