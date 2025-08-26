Anura Solutions Ranks No. 1814 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Anura on the Inc. 5000 List

With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 240%, This Marks Anura Solutions’ Second Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List

Anura’s growth reflects the increasing demand for fraud prevention that not only protects ad spend but also safeguards brands and trust in performance marketing.” — Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Anura

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the business leaders and entrepreneurs shaping our future, announced this month that Anura Solutions is No. 1814 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.Anura ranked #15 in Delaware, #42 in the Philadelphia metro area, and #207 in the software industry, underscoring its role as a regional and national leader as an ad fraud solution “Being named to the Inc. 5000 again is a tremendous honor and validation of our team’s hard work,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Anura. “As fraud continues to rise across digital marketing, businesses are recognizing the critical importance of clean, accurate data. Anura’s growth reflects the increasing demand for fraud prevention that not only protects ad spend but also safeguards brands and trust in performance marketing.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place this October in Phoenix, AZ.Anura’s Growth and ImpactFounded on more than two decades of fraud prevention expertise, Anura has emerged as one of the fastest-growing software companies in the country. Its ad fraud solution detects and eliminates invalid traffic (IVT), including bots, malware, and human fraud, without blocking legitimate visitors. With fraud on the rise industry-wide, advertisers, affiliate marketers, and agencies are increasingly turning to Anura to protect their budgets, improve campaign performance, and avoid costly compliance risks.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the business leaders and entrepreneurs shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit www.anura.io

