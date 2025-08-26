Redstone Foods Ramps Up Jelly Belly Commitment with GourmeTexas Broker Addition

Redstone Foods expands Jelly Belly partnership with 50+ new items, new sales team GourmeTexas, and robust logistics to fuel brand growth.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redstone Foods , one of the nation’s leading candy distributors and a proud Jelly Belly partner for more than 50 years, is doubling down on its commitment to the iconic brand. With the addition of over 50 new Jelly Belly items now in stock or en route, and the onboarding of new broker group GourmeTexas, Redstone is sending a clear message to the confectionery world: we’re all in on Jelly Belly and we’re doing it with strength.“Jelly Belly has been part of our story for decades,” said Josh Rothstein, Vice President of Redstone Foods. “This isn’t just another candy line for us; it’s a cornerstone. We’re thrilled to grow the assortment and expand our reach with an outstanding new team of sales professionals at GourmeTexas, lead by long-time industry leader Macy Shanks.”The GourmeTexas team adds four experienced salespeople to the Redstone family, enhancing coverage in key regions and complementing Redstone’s already robust sales infrastructure. This includes long-standing broker partners like Gorman Confections in California and Green Mountain Sales in the Mountain West, alongside Redstone’s in-house team of 5 outside and 12 inside sales professionals.With over 6,000 SKUs and growing, Redstone continues to be a one-stop shop for retailers, stocking everyday and seasonal confectionery and sodas, offering branded fixtures and merchandising support, and enabling seamless online ordering. Orders ship out of Redstone’s centrally located warehouse in Carrollton, Texas, which reaches most U.S. destinations in three days or less, helping customers get their shelves stocked faster.“We have the inventory, we have the team, and we have the logistics to support serious Jelly Belly growth,” said Rothstein. “If you’re a retailer looking for a distributor who understands specialty candy and delivers with consistency, this is your moment.”About Redstone Foods, Inc.Founded in 1966, Redstone Foods is a third-generation, family-owned business headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. Known for its broad catalog of confections, craft sodas, and gourmet snacks, Redstone services retailers across the U.S. and internationally with a focus on quality, service, and sweet innovation. Learn more at www.redstonefoods.com

