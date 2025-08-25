Roots and Wings Raises $35,000 for Project UpLift During Boca Chamber Festival Days

Roots and Wings Robert Weinroth, Dr Priti Kothari, Kim Champion, Bruce Spizler Ted Hoskinson, Emily Lawless, Sherry Zepatos Sharel Pizarro, Emily Lawless

Proceeds from Sold-Out Event Raises Needed Funds to Expand Free, Small-Group Reading Instruction for Local Students in Need of Literacy Help

I'm humbled by how this community continues to show up for kids, for teachers, and for literacy. Every contribution powers the small-group instruction that changes a child’s relationship with reading.” — Ted Hoskinson, Founder, Roots and Wings

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots and Wings , a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit focused on early childhood literacy and teacher recognition, raised over $35,000 at the organization’s “Hats Off! to Teaching Children to Read” event, which was held August 11, 2025, at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Boca Raton as part of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce ’s “Festival Days.” Hosted in celebration of the nonprofit’s mission and the birthday of founder Ted Hoskinson, the evening brought together business leaders, educators, and supporters.The money raised at the event will specifically support Project UpLift , Roots and Wings’ free after-school reading program, which is offered in partnership with public elementary schools across Palm Beach County. It is the largest free after-school literacy program in Palm Beach County, providing targeted, small-group reading instruction led by certified teachers in students’ home schools. The program identifies students in Title One public elementary school reading one to two grades below grade level and provides tailored support to help them catch up and thrive.“I'm humbled by how this community continues to show up for kids, for teachers, and for literacy,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder, Roots and Wings. “Every contribution powers the small-group instruction that changes a child’s relationship with reading. We filled the room with people who believe that every student deserves a chance, and because of the money raised, more children will get the support they need right here in Palm Beach County.”Project UpLift was created by Roots and Wings to tackle early-grade reading gaps and issues. The program works directly with teachers and principals at Title I public elementary schools to identify the students most in need. Roots and Wings then delivers free, small-group instruction tailored to individual learning goals.To sponsor a student or learn how your business can support Project UpLift, visit rootsandwingsinc.org.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit focuses on improving literacy rates so every child has the tools to succeed. Its mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring and mentoring that strengthen reading, writing, and comprehension skills. Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project UpLift, a free, small-group, after-school tutorial program that helps students in grades 1–3 who are reading one or two grade levels below grade level reach proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program honoring outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers for exceptional support of students, schools, and the community. Today, the organization collaborates with 20 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and approximately 1,500 students to deliver its programs and build a supportive educational environment.Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org

