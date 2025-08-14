DME Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

DME Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Strengthening Data Governance and Trust at Scale

Our clients trust us with the most sensitive aspects of their operations, and this audit validates the rigor behind how we manage and protect that trust.” — Ryan Holbrook

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DME Service Solutions , a U.S.-led healthcare outsourcing provider , has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination for 2025, marking another milestone in its continued investment in security, reliability, and client trust. The attestation, issued by Prescient Assurance, confirms that DME 's systems and processes meet the highest standards for data protection across the Trust Services Criteria.“This isn't just about meeting an industry bar, it's about delivering peace of mind,” said Ryan Holbrook, President of DME. “Our clients trust us with the most sensitive aspects of their operations, and this audit validates the rigor behind how we manage and protect that trust.”Unlike SOC 2 Type 1, which only evaluates systems at a point in time, the Type 2 examination assesses the operational effectiveness of controls over a defined period. DME’s audit covered all five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. This offers healthcare clients full confidence that the company’s controls are not only well-designed but consistently upheld.“This attestation reinforces how we execute, not just what we promise,” added Chillo Chang, Chief Operating Officer. “Our teams uphold these standards one customer interaction at a time, whether we're resolving a simple administration issue or a complex revenue cycle scenario.”For Rich Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of DME, the achievement reflects more than just technical compliance it’s a reflection of the company’s long-term commitment to trust and accountability:“Handling PHI is a responsibility we don’t take lightly. Every safeguard we put in place is about protecting the people behind the data. This attestation isn’t just a technical milestone, it’s a reflection of our accountability to the customers our clients serve.”This SOC 2 achievement builds on DME’s already strong compliance foundation, which includes certifications for ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HITRUST r2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR. Taken together, these credentials reflect a disciplined, proactive approach to data governance, designed for the demands of today’s healthcare environment.About DME Service SolutionsDME Service Solutions is a U.S.-led healthcare outsourcing company delivering specialized support across clinical services, revenue cycle management, customer engagement, and back-office operations. With more than 1,000 team members across the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines, DME partners with healthcare organizations to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and scale with confidence.Our teams embed directly into existing workflows, helping clients maintain compliance, manage volume, and deliver consistent results. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, we combine people-first culture with a strong security foundation, holding certifications that include SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HITRUST r2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.At our core, we’re driven by a single mission: To make a meaningful impact in every life we touch.

