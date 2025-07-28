DME Service Solutions Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DME Service Solutions , a U.S.-headquartered healthcare outsourcing provider, has officially been certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 , the latest global benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification, issued by Prescient Security, reflects DME ’s continued investment in protecting sensitive healthcare data and maintaining the trust of its clients and their patients.“Security can’t be an afterthought in healthcare, it has to be built into every layer of how we operate,” said Ryan Holbrook, President of DME. “This certification reflects the systems and discipline we’ve established to protect our clients and support their growth with confidence.”The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard incorporates enhanced controls for cybersecurity, privacy governance, and emerging threat response, aligning security strategy with enterprise risk and regulatory expectations. For DME clients, this translates to fewer vulnerabilities, stronger compliance alignment, and peace of mind in high-stakes environments.“This isn’t just a compliance milestone. It’s a reflection of how seriously we take our role as strategic partners,” said Chillo Chang, Chief Operating Officer. “When clients trust us with their most sensitive data, we make sure that trust is never compromised.”The certification strengthens DME’s robust security framework, which already includes HITRUST r2, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR compliance. Together, these credentials signal a rigorous, multi-layered approach to data protection, designed for organizations that operate under strict regulatory and ethical standards.“This milestone reinforces what our clients already expect from us: operational excellence built on a foundation of trust and security,” added Rich Lee, CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re proud of the team’s effort in achieving this, and even prouder of what it means for our clients moving forward.”DME's certification status can be publicly verified via the IAF CertSearch registry: https://www.iafcertsearch.org

DME Service Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.