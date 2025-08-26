Catalis Appoints Ali Kheirolomoom as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Development

Ali Kheirolomoom, appointed Chief Technology Officer and Head of Development, will lead Catalis’ technology strategy to modernize government solutions. Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

Proven technology executive joins Catalis leadership team to accelerate digital transformation in government.

Ali’s track record in scaling mission-critical platforms and leading in AI makes him an exceptional addition to our team.” — Scott Roza, CEO of Catalis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading SaaS and payments provider for government, announced the appointment of Ali Kheirolomoom as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Development. In this role, Ali will lead Catalis’ technology strategy and development organization, working closely with teams across Atlanta, Edmonton, Jacksonville, Salem, and his home base of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.Ali brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software, product development, and engineering leadership. He most recently served as Chief Product & Development Officer at Vitech Systems Group, where he oversaw platform modernization and spearheaded initiatives embedding artificial intelligence and automation to drive efficiency and customer impact. Prior to Vitech, Ali held a similar role at Guidewire Software, a publicly traded Silicon Valley company, where he played a key role in scaling the company’s large-scale cloud-based insurance software platform globally. Earlier in his career, Ali spent a decade in senior product and engineering positions at Serena Software following Serena’s acquisition of one of the two companies he co-founded.“We are thrilled to welcome Ali Kheirolomoom to Catalis as our CTO,” said Scott Roza, CEO of Catalis. “Ali’s proven track record in scaling mission-critical platforms, combined with his leadership in emerging technologies like AI, makes him an exceptional addition to our team. His experience in highly regulated industries aligns perfectly with our mission to modernize and simplify government technology.”Ali holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

