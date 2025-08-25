Sarcoma Foundation of America to Present 2025 Compassionate Care Award to Christina Kim, NP

Sarcoma Foundation of America Christina Kim, NP

Kim will be honored at SFA’s 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala in New York City in September for her compassionate care and impact on the sarcoma community.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is honored to recognize Christina Kim, NP, of Massachusetts General Cancer Center with the 2025 Compassionate Care Award at its 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 15, 2025, in New York City.

The Compassionate Care Award recognizes a patient navigator (clinical/nurse, community health worker, or social worker in the role of a navigator) for his or her outstanding contributions to patient care, support, and education. Sarcoma is a challenging disease to navigate alone, and many sarcoma patients need additional support. Navigators like Christina Kim play a vital role in helping patients overcome the complex medical, emotional, and practical challenges of sarcoma care.

Inspired by her father’s cancer journey, Christina Kim dedicated herself to supporting patients and has spent the last eight years focusing exclusively on sarcoma patients. Her holistic and patient-centered approach ensures that every individual’s unique needs are met.

"Christina Kim exemplifies the spirit of the Compassionate Care Award," said Brandi Felser, CEO of SFA. "Her dedication to treating patients as whole people, not just diagnoses, helps transform the sarcoma patient experience and provides critical support when it matters most."

Her patient, Jonathan Gardner, who has Ewing sarcoma, nominated her for the award, highlighting her personalized care approach. Jonathan shared, “Christina adapted the traditional pain scale to something that made sense to me as a person with Autism. Instead of smiley faces, she created a video game–based pain scale, making it easier for me to communicate my pain. This thoughtful adaptation showed how much she cared about my individual needs and made my treatment journey less daunting.”

SFA’s annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala is the organization’s premier event to raise critical funds for research and patient education, and to celebrate leaders advancing progress against sarcoma. Proceeds from the event support the 2026 cycle of SFA’s grantmaking and advocacy initiatives.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.



