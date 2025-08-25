AI Networking Summit Announces Visionary Keynote Speaker Lineup for 2025 New York City Event

AI Networking Summit ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise

Enterprise Technology Leaders: Pfizer, RTX, DXC, Cisco, Zscaler, Celestica and ONUG to Headline October Summit Exploring the Future of AI-Powered Infrastructure

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit , the premier event for enterprise IT leaders driving AI-powered transformation across networking, security, operations, and infrastructure, today announced its keynote speaker lineup for the 2025 Summit in New York City. The event will take place October 22–23, with a pre-conference day of hands-on AI workshops on October 21, all hosted in the heart of the PENN District in New York City.This year’s Summit will feature main-stage keynotes from an extraordinary roster of industry pioneers who are leading enterprise AI adoption across Fortune 1000 organizations and shaping the infrastructure required to support it. The confirmed keynote speakers include:* Daniel Conroy, Corporate VP, Enterprise Infrastructure Services, RTX* Berta Rodriguez Hervas, Chief AI & Analytics Officer, Pfizer* Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUG* Tom Gillis, SVP & GM, Infrastructure & Security Group, Cisco* Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman & Founder, Zscaler* Robert Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica* Holland Barry, Global Field CTO Cloud, ITO, Cybersecurity, DXC* Andy Bechtolsheim, Founder and Chief Architect, AristaThese keynote presentations will anchor two days of programming designed to equip networking, infrastructure, and security professionals with the frameworks, technologies, and strategies they need to build intelligent, AI-powered enterprises.Keynote HighlightsJay Chaudhry – Zscaler“Redefining the Network for the AI Era: From Legacy Branches to Digital Cafés”In a world redefined by AI and hybrid work, Jay will explore how enterprise IT must evolve. He’ll reveal how leading organizations are replacing legacy architectures with agile, zero trust frameworks that deliver “café-like” digital experiences, simple, fast, secure, and optimized for AI workloads.Berta Rodriguez Hervas – Pfizer“Enterprise AI at Scale: Governance, Innovation, and Human Impact”With leadership experience at Pfizer, Tesla, NVIDIA, and Stellantis, Berta brings unique insight into how agentic AI is revolutionizing healthcare and beyond. Her keynote will dive into how governance, ethical intent, and strategic alignment are essential for scaling AI with measurable, human-centered outcomes.Daniel Conroy - RTXHolland Barry - DXC“Addressing Technical Debt in the AI Era”As enterprises race to adopt AI, they are confronting the limits of legacy systems. Daniel and Holland will outline practical approaches to reducing technical debt while modernizing infrastructure to support scalable, secure, and sustainable AI deployment across global operations.Nick Lippis – ONUG“Beyond the Horizon: Architecting the Agentic AI Enterprise”Nick will set the stage with a bold vision of how Agentic AI is transforming enterprise IT. From autonomous agents to intelligent infrastructure, he will explore the massive redesign underway across network, cloud, and security architectures, and the leadership it will take to operationalize it.Andy Bechtolsheim - Arista“State-of-the-Art in AI and Photonics”Andy will deliver a keynote on the State-of-the-Art in AI and Photonics, exploring the latest breakthroughs at the intersection of high-performance networking, photonics, and AI-driven infrastructure.Tom Gillis – CiscoRobert Mionis - CelesticaDetails on these keynotes will be announced shortly, but attendees can expect deep insights from two of the industry’s foremost voices on AI-driven infrastructure, networking, security, and enterprise transformation.A Unified Theme: Architecting the AI-Powered Intelligent EnterpriseThe 2025 AI Networking Summit brings together the voices shaping how Agentic AI will drive the next era of business innovation. The common thread throughout the program is clear: enterprise IT is being re-architected in real time, and leaders must move beyond experimentation to execution.Across keynotes, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and executive roundtables, attendees will learn:* How to modernize legacy networking and security for AI-enabled workflows* What Frameworks to use for scaling AI safely, ethically, and effectively across the enterprise* How to address operational and technical debt standing in the way of AI adoption* Why autonomous systems will reshape how we manage, monitor, and secure infrastructure* What skills and architectures are required to support the AI-powered intelligent enterpriseAbout the AI Networking SummitProduced by ONUG, the AI Networking Summit is the most relevant event for enterprise IT professionals at the intersection of AI, networking, security, and infrastructure. It brings together senior decision-makers, architects, engineers, and business leaders to explore the technical and organizational shifts driving enterprise transformation in the age of Agentic AI.The 2025 edition will be held in New York City’s PENN District from October 21–23, featuring over 40 sessions, three pre-conference workshops, and a vibrant expo showcasing AI-powered solutions built for scale.To learn more and register, visit: https://onug.net/ai-networking-summit-nyc-fall-2025/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.