Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach to Unveil Transformative New Resources for Girls at Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach is celebrating two special renovations that support the expansion of services at its second-chance school for girls and young women in Palm Beach County—thanks to a generous $12,500 contribution from Cleveland Clinic Florida. To mark the occasion, Pace Palm Beach will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Thursday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its campus, located at 1640 South Congress Avenue in Palm Springs, FL. The event will unveil The Posh Shop–a welcoming boutique where girls can shop for clothes, shoes, accessories, and learn laundry skills with a new washing and drying machine—and The Creation Station, a creative media space designed by Khanna House Studios for podcasting, art, music, video production, journalism, and more. The Palm Springs council members, the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County will be joining the celebration.

The ribbon-cutting ceremonies are a way to highlight the enhancement of Pace Palm Beach’s supportive services for girls and young women in the county, and will include tours of the newly renovated spaces at its campus. The Posh Shop will help meet the basic needs of students by providing access to clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene for girls, with hopes of fostering confidence and removing barriers to learning. The Creation Station was designed as a safe and inspiring environment where girls can build communication skills, explore their creativity, and find their voice through the arts.

“At Pace Palm Beach, we believe that every girl deserves the opportunity to thrive. The Posh Shop and Creation Station are more than just new spaces; they are symbols of empowerment, dignity, and hope,” shared Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach. “By removing barriers and creating safe, inspiring environments, we’re helping our girls build confidence and express themselves. We’re so grateful to Cleveland Clinic Florida for their generous donation and our community supporters who helped make this vision a reality.”

With the launch of these two new initiatives, Pace Palm Beach continues to strengthen its mission of providing girls and young women with the tools, support, and opportunities they need to succeed. By addressing both basic needs and creative expression, The Posh Shop and The Creation Station exemplify Pace’s holistic approach to education and personal growth. Made possible through the generous sponsorship of Cleveland Clinic Florida, these spaces reflect the power of partnership in creating meaningful and lasting impact. As Pace Palm Beach expands its reach in the community, these two additions serve as a testament to what’s achievable when organizations come together to invest in the potential of every girl.

To learn more about Pace Palm Beach and how to get involved, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About Pace Center for Girls :

Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and educational needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

