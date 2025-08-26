Prosperity for US Foundation Releases White Paper on Direct Democracy to Solve America’s Debt Crisis

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation

Dr. Barry Poulson Outlines Path for Citizens to Bypass Congress, Enact a Federal Taxpayer Bill of Rights

Washington’s spending problem is not going to fix itself. We can restore fiscal sanity by putting spending limits directly into the Constitution, just as citizens have done successfully in the states.” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, today released Direct Democracy and Debt, a new white paper by renowned economist Dr. Barry W. Poulson, which makes the case for citizens to take direct action in addressing the nation’s unsustainable debt and fiscal irresponsibility in Washington.The paper argues that the Founders intended citizens, through their states, to have equal power with Congress to propose constitutional amendments, a power Congress has repeatedly sidestepped or blocked.Dr. Poulson proposes a citizen-led movement to enact a Federal Taxpayer Bill of Rights modeled after Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) and Switzerland’s “Debt Brake,” both proven to constrain government spending and stabilize debt.“Congress has had decades to address the debt crisis and has failed at every turn,” said Dr. Poulson. “The Founders gave us a remedy in Article V, empowering citizens and states to propose amendments. It’s time for Americans to use that power to protect our children and grandchildren from a future shackled by debt.”The paper details how citizens can use the petition process in states with initiative and referendum powers to bypass Congress and place a Federal Taxpayer Bill of Rights before voters, one that caps federal spending growth, requires voter approval for tax increases and new debt, and mandates sustainable entitlement reforms.“Washington’s spending problem is not going to fix itself, and our grandchildren are paying the price” said David Biddulph, founder of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “Dr. Poulson’s work shows that the people, not politicians, must lead the way. We can restore fiscal sanity by putting spending limits directly into the Constitution, just as citizens have done successfully in the states.”Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation, added: “If Americans want a balanced budget, they must demand it in a way Congress can’t ignore. This white paper is a blueprint for action. It’s time to put the ultimate check on Washington, the power of the people.”The release of Direct Democracy and Debt marks a significant step in the Foundation’s mission to empower citizens to secure America’s economic future by enacting responsible, voter-approved fiscal policies.Building on its recent success at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) Annual Meeting, where Foundation leaders recruited dozens of state lawmakers to sponsor constitutional amendments limiting runaway spending and requiring voter approval for tax increases, Prosperity for US is now equipping those policymakers and grassroots activists with the research, legal framework, and model language outlined in the white paper.The ALEC meeting served as a proving ground for the Foundation’s message and strategy, demonstrating bipartisan interest among state leaders in restoring fiscal discipline through direct democracy. By pairing Dr. Poulson’s research with the relationships forged at ALEC, the organization is ensuring that its proposed Federal Taxpayer Bill of Rights moves from concept to actionable policy in state legislatures and citizen-led ballot initiatives across the country.“Americans are tired of the same politicians voting for the same inflationary budgets and then asking for their votes again. Our direct democracy approach and proposed amendments brings real consequences for fiscal recklessness,” Carlstrom explained. “If Congress won’t limit itself, the states and the people must step in. These measures are bold, constitutional, and necessary. It puts the most powerful accountability tool, democracy, back in the hands of the people”Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.