Learn about backpacking Sept. 18 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Backpacking is a great way to explore some of Missouri’s most remote and wild places.

On Sept. 18, newcomers to backpacking can get some great information and learn about places to visit at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Hiking: Backpacking for Beginners.” This program, which is designed for ages 10 and up, will be from 7-9 p.m. at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210719

At this program, outdoor skills specialist and avid backpacker Don Brink will introduce people to backpacking. He will discuss equipment people need to bring, how to load your pack, and some great places to go backpacking in this region. He will also talk about how to plan your trip whether you’re planning on spending one night in the outdoors or several. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.