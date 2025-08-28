'Uranus Attacks'—A Hilarious Intergalactic Comedy Lands on Video on Demand, September 2, 2025

“Uranus Attacks” lands Sept 2, turning small-town Missouri and its famous fudge factory into ground zero for an alien comedy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience as the zany comedy "Uranus Attacks" —executive produced by Mega Executive Producer & Mayor of Uranus, Louie Keen—is set to release on Video on Demand on September 2, 2025. Directed by Josh Miller and written and produced by the talented J.R. Timothy , this film blends humor, heart, and a unique alien invasion story that will leave audiences laughing and reflecting on the quirky essence of small-town America.When a mysterious explosion on Uranus sends a bizarre alien object hurtling towards Earth, the unassuming town of Uranus, Missouri, becomes the epicenter of an extraordinary invasion. As the golf ball-shaped shell hatches, it releases Zamik, a diabolical slug with an insatiable appetite for assimilation. With townspeople exhibiting increasingly strange behavior, only two best friends from the Uranus Fudge Factory and a secretive government agent stand between humanity and total domination.Starring Dave Martinez as Luke McCormick, J.R. Timothy as Roy/Royland, Jennica Anusua as Valerie Vickers, Curt Doussett as Earl/Zamik, and Jacob Young as the Sheriff, "Uranus Attacks" is a comical romp that explores themes of friendship, bravery, and the unique spirit of community. As the characters navigate the chaos of an alien invasion, viewers are treated to a hilarious yet poignant examination of what it means to fight for one’s home, even against the most bizarre odds.DeskPop Entertainment is proud to distribute "Uranus Attacks," bringing this delightful film to audiences worldwide. DeskPop Entertainment’s mission is to offer a dynamic range of original content, from light-hearted entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema, designed to spark engaging conversations. "Uranus Attacks" aligns perfectly with this mission, as it combines humor with a deeper commentary on community resilience and solidarity.In a time where the world has seen its fair share of extraordinary events, "Uranus Attacks" serves as a reminder of the resilience and humor that can emerge from adversity. The film’s light-hearted take on an alien invasion resonates with contemporary audiences, encouraging us to find laughter even in the face of uncertainty. The comedic brilliance of the film is timely, reflecting the ongoing complexities of our world while delivering a heartfelt message about unity and courage.As small-town America continues to navigate challenges, "Uranus Attacks" invites viewers to reconnect with those quirky, endearing aspects of life that make our communities special. With a unique premise and engaging characters, the film promises to captivate audiences of all ages.Don't miss the chance to experience this delightful story!"Uranus Attacks" will be available on all major VOD platforms starting September 2, 2025.For more information, visit the IMDb page at https://www.imdb.com/title/tt33104603/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3_tt_8_nm_0_in_0_q_Uranus

"Uranus Attacks" Trailer

