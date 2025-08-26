Culligan Ultrapure Leases Industrial Facility on Agnes Street in Corpus Christi

Culligan Ultrapure leases 10,200 SF at 4317 Agnes Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is proud to announce the successful lease of a 10,200 square foot industrial warehouse located at 4317 Agnes Street in Corpus Christi, Texas. The property was leased to Culligan Ultrapure, a global leader in water treatment and purification solutions. Matthew Cravey , President of Cravey Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, Laredo Street Properties, LLC. The tenant was represented by Morris Green with KBC Advisors.The versatile property combines office and warehouse space with three overhead doors, a covered loading dock equipped with a dock leveler and ramp, plus a secured, lighted yard offering 125 feet of Agnes Street frontage. With its functional design and convenient location, the facility serves as a strategic base for Culligan Ultrapure to reach industrial, commercial and residential customers throughout South Texas.Founded in 1936, Culligan has grown into the world’s leading provider of water solutions with more than 900 dealers across 90 countries. Culligan Ultrapure, which operates over two dozen regional branches, has a long-standing presence in the Coastal Bend and is widely recognized for its advanced purification systems, engineered water treatment solutions and proven ability to serve both industrial and municipal clients.“Culligan is a trusted name worldwide, and their decision to maintain operations in Corpus Christi underscores the city’s position as both a leading industrial hub and a thriving residential market,” said Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services. “This lease enhances their ability to serve South Texas more effectively while reinforcing their long-term commitment to sustainable water solutions.”The timing of this lease comes as Corpus Christi continues to face drought conditions and long-term water supply challenges. The proposed $1.189 billion Inner Harbor Seawater Desalination Plant has encountered repeated hurdles, keeping water resilience at the forefront of public discussion.“As Corpus Christi continues to wrestle with water supply challenges, Culligan Ultrapure brings technical expertise to the Coastal Bend, particularly in industrial and residential water treatment,” said Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. “Securing this lease ensures that local industries, businesses and residents will continue to have access to advanced, reliable water solutions at a time when water issues remain front and center.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail, and land properties throughout South Texas.

