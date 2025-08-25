Blue Heron Recovery Announces In-Network Partnership with Magellan Health for Addiction & Mental Health Treatment

Blue Heron Recovery, a leading addiction center in San Antonio, is thrilled to announce its new in-network partnership with Magellan Health

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Heron Recovery, a leading addiction and mental health treatment center in San Antonio, is thrilled to announce its new in-network partnership with Magellan Health, effective immediately.

This collaboration expands access to Blue Heron Recovery’s full spectrum of care, including detoxification (detox), partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP), ensuring more individuals and families can access high-quality, evidence-based treatment with reduced financial barriers.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blue Heron Recovery’s mission to provide compassionate, individualized care to those seeking recovery from substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

By joining Magellan’s extensive network of providers, Blue Heron Recovery can now offer its comprehensive services, ranging from medically assisted detox to flexible outpatient programs, to a broader community, making recovery more accessible and affordable.

“This partnership with Magellan is more than a contract—it means more families can find comfort, healing, and a safe place with us,” said Hallye Swoboda, Director of Operations at Blue Heron Recovery. “We recognize the strength it takes for individuals to seek support, and this collaboration ensures their path to care is more accessible. By joining Magellan’s network, we are expanding access to high-quality treatment and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional, evidence-based care to the community.”

About Blue Heron Recovery

Blue Heron Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment center based in San Antonio, Texas. Dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges, the center offers a wide range of outpatient services. Through evidence-based practices, personalized care plans, and community-focused support, Blue Heron Recovery empowers individuals to rebuild their lives.

