Blue Heron Recovery Expands Services with Opening of New Detox Unit in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Heron Recovery, a trusted leader in outpatient addiction treatment in San Antonio, proudly announces the grand opening of its new 8-bed Detox Unit on May 19, 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the center’s mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate care to individuals taking their first steps toward recovery.

A Safe and Supportive Start to Sobriety

The new detox unit offers medically supervised care within a serene, private setting on Blue Heron’s tranquil 18-acre campus. Staffed by experienced clinicians, the facility ensures 24/7 monitoring to promote comfort and safety during the often challenging withdrawal phase. This addition further strengthens Blue Heron’s continuum of care, which already includes:

Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP)

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)

Specialized treatment tracks for men, women, and first responders

Comprehensive mental health and substance use services

The detox unit is designed to provide individualized care plans tailored to each client's needs, combining medical support with evidence-based therapies to ensure a holistic approach to recovery.

Leadership Committed to Holistic Healing

Blue Heron Recovery’s commitment to client well-being drives the expansion of services. The new detox unit embodies the center’s vision of offering a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for those beginning their journey to sobriety.

"At Blue Heron Recovery, we recognize that detox is often the most challenging part of the recovery journey. Our new detox unit reflects our commitment to offering compassionate, medically sound care at a critical moment," said Dr. Christina Varela Mayer, CEO of Blue Heron Recovery. "By expanding our services, we are better equipped to help more individuals start their healing process with dignity and support."

Join Us for the Grand Opening

The community is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19, 2025, at 2015 NE Loop 410, Suite 7, San Antonio, TX 78217. The event will feature a catered lunch provided by Fork and Garden, facility tours, and an opportunity to meet the clinical team.

Media Inquiries and Contact Information

For more information, interviews, or to begin the admissions process, please contact:

Blue Heron Recovery



Phone: (888) 403-6608



Email: info@blueheronrecovery.com



Website: blueheronrecovery.com

About Blue Heron Recovery

Blue Heron Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment center based in San Antonio, Texas. Dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges, the center offers a wide range of outpatient services. Through evidence-based practices, personalized care plans, and community-focused support, Blue Heron Recovery empowers individuals to rebuild their lives.



