Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery Receives Prestigious Joint Commission Accreditation

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services, is proud to announce that it has earned accreditation from The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body. This significant milestone underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to its clients and their families.

A Gold Standard in Healthcare

The Joint Commission accreditation is widely regarded as the gold standard in healthcare excellence. Through a rigorous evaluation process, organizations are assessed on their adherence to strict performance standards that ensure safe, effective, and patient-centered care.

“This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to excellence and our mission to empower individuals on their journey to recovery,” said Graham Skinner, Chief Marketing Officer of Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery. “Being accredited by The Joint Commission is more than a badge of honor—it’s a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and compassionate care.”

What Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery Offers

Located in Marietta, GA, Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery provides evidence-based, client-focused programs that address a variety of mental health and addiction challenges. Services include:

Individual and Group Therapy: Tailored counseling to help clients develop coping skills and build resilience.

Substance Abuse Treatment: Comprehensive addiction recovery programs designed to support lasting sobriety.

Trauma Therapy: Specialized care to address past experiences and foster healing.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment: Integrated programs for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Holistic Therapies: Incorporating wellness practices like yoga, mindfulness, and nutrition counseling.

What Accreditation Means for Clients

With The Joint Commission accreditation, Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery affirms its commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and effective care. Clients and their families can expect:

Enhanced Safety and Care: Adherence to rigorous national standards.

Continuous Improvement: Services informed by the latest healthcare practices.

Trusted Excellence: Confidence in care that meets or exceeds benchmarks for quality and safety.

Looking Ahead

This accreditation is a testament to Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery’s mission to set a new standard for behavioral health care in Marietta and beyond. The organization remains committed to providing compassionate, innovative care that transforms lives.

Join Us in Celebrating This Achievement

To learn more about Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery and the services we offer, please visit www.thoroughbredbhc.com or contact us at 770-564-4856 to schedule a consultation.

About Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery

Thoroughbred Wellness & Recovery is dedicated to empowering individuals through personalized mental health and addiction treatment. Offering a comprehensive range of therapies, the organization focuses on fostering healing, resilience, and lifelong recovery.

