2025 Deer/Elk Hunting Outlook

McCall Subregion

Elk

Elk herds remain at/or above objectives in most of the region, except for the Middle Fork Zone, which is still below objectives. Wildlife staff surveyed the Weiser River and Brownlee zones last winter. Elk numbers in both those zones were well above management objectives, leading to several hunting season changes. The quota was removed from the Weiser River Zone B tag, and general hunting opportunity was added on a Brownlee B tag. Controlled hunts for both youth and adults were added in Brownlee and Weiser River units. It is important to note that elk in both zones can be challenging to hunt in areas with a mix of private and public lands, as elk will often seek refuge on private lands with limited hunting access.

Deer

Deer populations in Units 22, 32, and 32A are likely still feeling the effects of several large fires (Lava, Paddock, and Limepoint) last summer. Those fires impacted both summer and winter range, and likely led to higher than average fawn mortality last winter, as deer came onto winter range lacking fat reserves and spent winter in an area with little forage. Hunters may see fewer yearling bucks on the hill this fall as a result of higher fawn mortality last winter.

White-tailed deer herds are stable to slightly increasing across the region, with the highest densities occurring in the northern units, such as Units 23 and 24.

Hunters pursuing mule deer on the regular deer tag are reminded that youth are restricted to harvesting antlered deer only in Units 23, 31, and 32A.

What hunters should be aware of this fall

The biggest thing deer hunters need to be aware of this year is that CWD testing is mandatory for mule deer and white-tailed deer harvested in Units 23, 24, and 32A, following the detection of a CWD-positive mule deer buck near the border of Units 23 and 32A during fall 2023.

Units 23, 24, and 32A are not within the CWD Management Zone, so carcass transportation restrictions do not apply. Hunters have several options for submitting CWD samples, including check stations, sampling sites, and remote collection sites such as freezers and head barrels.

– Regan Berkley, Regional Wildlife Manager

Nampa Subregion

Elk

Back in 2021, a population survey in the Boise River Zone revealed that both cows and bulls were exceeding population objectives. Starting in 2023, the season for the Boise River B Tag was extended to begin earlier on Oct. 27. Hunter success rates have remained fairly consistent since the hunting season was extended.

Both general season and controlled hunt tag holders should still have plenty of opportunity this season. Harvest metrics will be carefully monitored to ensure the Boise River Zone's population stays within target levels.

Starting this fall, Unit 38 was added to the Boise River B tag to address ongoing depredations. Unit 38 has minimal suitable elk habitat, and nearly all elk are on private agricultural lands. Hunters should not consider this hunt unless they have secured permission to access private lands beforehand.

The Sawtooth Zone was last surveyed in 2023. Estimates of overwintering bulls showed a decline, while cow numbers increased compared to the previous survey in 2017. However, it is important to remember that much of the huntable population migrates into the Sawtooth Zone in the spring.

Over the past five years, our staff have noticed a slight decline in overall hunting success rates. However, last year was a notable exception. Hunters who waited out the fires during the 2024 season experienced a noticeable bump in success. It’s likely that the large fires displaced elk from their usual hiding places, making them easier for hunters to find.

Elk hunting in the Owyhee Zone, which is limited to controlled hunts, will continue to offer hunters excellent chances to harvest mature bulls this fall. These herds are stable and/or growing, which allows for controlled hunt antlerless opportunities in the zone aimed at slowing population growth.

Mule deer

With generous over-the-counter tags, any-weapon harvest seasons, and its proximity to Idaho’s most populated area, Unit 39 is the most popular unit for mule deer hunters in the state.

Fawn recruitment in Unit 39 was severely reduced following the winter of 2022-23, and the population continued to experience poor fawn survival during the winter of 2024-25 despite mild weather conditions. In the past decade, there has been a pattern of fawns leaving their summer range in poor body condition and facing intermittent harsh winters, which can drive mass fawn mortalities and increase the likelihood of death during the winter months.

The recent abundance survey conducted in the winter of 2024-25 reflected a pattern of poor recruitment. Compared to the 2018 survey, the estimated mule deer population wintering in Unit 39 had declined. The survey flown in December 2024 showed an increase in antlered deer and a significant rise in the fawn-to-doe ratio over the past two years. However, high fawn mortality rates following this survey probably offset these recruitment gains. Hunters in the field will likely encounter the same or fewer mule deer this season compared to last.

Mule deer in the southern part of the Central Mountains (Units 33, 34, and 35) have shown steady recovery since winter 2016-17, with multiple years of rising buck-to-doe ratios observed during surveys through winter 2024-25. The survey conducted this past winter recorded the highest antlered deer and fawn-to-doe ratios since winter 2016-2017. Hunters can expect slightly more mature bucks at low densities and a similar hunting experience to recent years.

The general season mule deer hunting opportunity in the Owyhee units is limited to bucks that are two points or less on at least one side (2-point bucks). As a result, most harvested deer are yearlings. A winter flight survey showed an average fawn-to-doe ratio, and since the Owyhees had a typical winter, hunters can expect a decent crop of yearling bucks this fall. Hunters should have experiences similar to recent years during the general season. In the late season, hunters in controlled hunts should expect to see fewer mature bucks, but still have a quality desert hunting experience.

What hunters should be aware of this fall

Hunters should be aware of extensive burn scars in Units 33, 34, and 35 following last year’s fires. They should also check the Forest Service and BLM websites for updates on road repairs or hazardous conditions caused by falling dead trees.

– Ryan Walrath, Regional Wildlife Manager; David Bernasconi, Regional Wildlife Biologist; Rachel Curtis, Regional Wildlife Biologist