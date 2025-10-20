Fish salvage ordered for several canals in the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions

Local canals in the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions will be shut off as irrigation season ends for the year, and it is expected that many fish will be stranded as canals go dry. Rather than letting them go to waste, Idaho Fish and Game has issued a salvage order effective Oct. 31 - Nov. 30, 2025, and encourages the public to salvage and utilize these fish during this timeline.

Canals from the Upper Snake Region included in the salvage order are:

Anderson, Burgess, Butte and Market Lake, Chester, Clark and Edwards, Consolidated Farmers, Crosscut, Danskin, Dry Bed, Eagle Rock, East LaBelle, Egin, Fall River, Farmer's Friend, Harrison, Idaho, Independent, Island, Marysville, Osgood, Palisades, Parks and Lewisville, Porter, Reid, Rexburg Irrigation, Rigby, Rudy, Salem Union, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Union, Teton Island Feeder, Teton Irrigation, West LaBelle, Wilford, and Woodville canals.

In the Southeast Region, the salvage order includes the canals and laterals of:

Aberdeen Springfield, Blackfoot, Cedar Point, Corbett Slough, Great Western, Highline, Lavaside, Low Line, New Lavaside and People, Peoples, Reservation, and Snake River Valley canals.

During the salvage order period for the previously mentioned canals:

All bag, possession, and size limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electrical current.

Sturgeon may NOT be retained, must be immediately released alive, and must be reported to the Upper Snake Regional Office by calling (208) 525-7290.

No live fish may be transported from the place of capture.

Anglers are reminded that some segments of these canals are on private property and permission must be obtained from the landowner prior to fishing in those areas.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703 or the Upper Snake Region Fish and Game office at 208-525-7290.