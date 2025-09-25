GoTo CEO Rich Veldran Featured in CFO Intelligence Cover Story on Growth & Innovation

GoTo CEO Rich Veldran shares strategies on M&As, divestitures, and fostering innovation in CFO Intelligence Magazine’s latest issue.

You learn from failures as well as successes, and that mindset drives GoTo’s growth and culture of innovation.” — Rich Veldran, CEO, GoTo Technologies

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoTo Technologies CEO Rich Veldran Balances M&As, Divestitures In CFO Intelligence Magazine Cover Story

When Rich Veldran joined GoTo Technologies in 2020 as CFO, the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud communications and IT services company had just gone private in an all-cash deal valued at more than $4 billion. One of his first acts was to optimize resource and capital allocation- focusing on acquisitions and divestitures that drove the highest level of value creation. Today, as CEO, Veldran leads a culture of innovation at the company, staging quarterly hackathons and encouraging employees to experiment and take risks. “You learn from failures, as well as from your successes,” says Veldran. Find out more about how he’s driving GoTo’s growth in the latest issue of CFO Intelligence Magazine.

Other illuminating stories in this issue include:

 Turning trash into treasure. With more than 40 M&As in 15 years under its belt and approaching $1 billion a year in revenue- family-owned Interstate Waste Services has cracked the code on growth. CFO Brian Giambagno shares behind-the-scenes secrets about the company’s success and how IWS is able to partner with private equity firms while retaining family values across multiple generations.

 New Era ADR CFO Kevn Drost details how CFOs can cut a intelligently company’s legal costs.

 Social connections can help boost your business, but getting past “Hello” is a hassle for many people. Latman Advisory Services founder Marty Latman says the solution is a good 30-second “elevator pitch.” In easy-to-understand language, he details how to develop a great pitch.

More intelligence from our expert columnists.

 MetLife Investment Management Macroeconomist, Director Tani Fukui, weighs in on the odds of a recession.

 IBM Cross Brand Technical Leader and Field CTO Matt Konwiser tackles the issue of AI: is it an agent of change or chaos?

 Other CFO Intelligence gurus weigh in on cutting-edge issues:

 Should CFOs expand into investment management?

 Find out how companies can tap their occupied real estate for relief from tariff turmoil

 Culture clash. Here’s how to successfully navigate an M&A integration.

 Jack and the bean counters. Private equity is coming for CPA firms. Will that strengthen the accounting profession or corrupt it?

These and other informative articles are available at CFOIntell.com.

