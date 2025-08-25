Media Advisory: More than 800 People Expected at Near-Death Studies Annual Conference This Week in Oak Brook, Illinois

International Association for Near Death Studies Logo

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Near-Death Studies (ANDS) Annual Conference , the largest gathering in the world of near-death experience researchers, physicians, nurses, mental health professionals, chaplains, those who have had near-death experiences, those in grief and the curious public, will be held August 27-31, 2025, at the Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills, 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, Illinois.More than 100 speakers will deliver talks about NDEs, shared death experiences, terminal lucidity, past life memories, grief treatment and a variety of other spiritual topics. The event also features a conference bookstore, a Healing Center offering wholistic services such as massage, Reiki, mediumship and spiritual counseling, and an exhibit floor featuring 24 exhibitors.The full agenda and registration are available on the Annual Conference website at https://conference.iands.org . Conference highlights include:Wednesday, August 27:At 2:30 p.m. “Witnesses” by French Filmmaker Sonia Barkallah will be screened and legendary researcher and Life After Life author Raymond Moody, MD, PhD, will join a panel discussion following the film.At 7 p.m. The shared death experience film “Suffering into Gold” by William Peters will be screened followed by a panel discussion facilitated by Chaz Ebert. Tickets for both films may be purchased separately from full conference registration.Thursday, August 28:At 9 a.m., Diane Hennacy Powell, MD, who has gained extensive prominence on the popular “Telepathy Tapes” podcast, will deliver a keynote about autistic savants.At 7:30 p.m., Raymond Moody, MD, PhD, will deliver an address just ahead of the screening of the film “Raymond Moody’s Afterlife.”Friday, August 29:At 1:15 p.m., Philip Cozzolino, MD, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine Division of Perceptual Studies , will deliver “Recent Findings from 60 Years of Studying Apparent Past-Life Memories in Children.”At 5 p.m., Raymond Moody, MD, PhD, will sign books in the conference bookstore.Saturday, August 30:At 10 a.m., researchers will provide a clinical and research developments about Induced After-Death Communication, a unique psychotherapy intervention for grief treatment.Sunday, August 31:At 9 a.m., Bruce Greyson, MD, professor emeritus at the University of Virginia Medical School Division of Perceptual Studies and author of the book After, will deliver a keynote, “A Half Century of Near-Death Experience Research,” followed by a book-signing at 10 a.m.At 2:30 pm., University of Virginia School of Medicine Division of Perceptual Studies researchers will convene a panel about after death communication through nontraditional routes, including psychedelics, near-death experiences, out of body experiences and EMDR.

