Registration Opens for International Association for Near-Death Studies Annual Conference, August 27-31, 2025 in Chicago

Speaker Lineup Brings Leaders in Research, Medicine and Spirituality Together; Healing Rooms Featuring More than 30 Practitioners Offer Array of Services

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) Annual Conference , August 27-31, at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois. The 2025 Conference will celebrate the Golden Anniversary of publication of the landmark, 1975 book Life after Life, which launched the field of near-death experience research.The Annual Conference draws more than 800 people annually to learn about new research into near-death experiences, to hear stories from people who have had near death experiences and to explore other related experiences such as terminal lucidity, after death communication and shared-death experiences.Keynote speakers include two IANDS founders: psychiatrist, physician and Life After Life author Raymond Moody, MD; and psychiatrist, near-death experience researcher and former head of the University of Virginia Medical School’s Division of Perceptual Studies Bruce Greyson, MD. Greyson is the author of the best-selling book After.Many fans of The Telepathy Tapes podcast know Johns Hopkins University-trained psychiatrist Diane Hennacy Powell MD, who will speak about her research into human consciousness and her focus on nonverbal, autistic savants. Attorney and medium Mark Anthony, JD, also known as the “The Psychic Lawyer,” will address attendees about mediumship.Anatomy of the Spirit author and human consciousness teacher and researcher Caroline Myss, Mth., will speak about her work correlating specific emotional, psychological, physical, and spiritual stress patterns with diseases. A special pre-conference address August 26 will feature Chaz Ebert, author of It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness. Ebert was married to local Chicago film critic Roger Ebert until his death and produced his film criticism show.Educational Events and WorkshopsMore than 100 speakers representing medicine and healthcare, those who have had near-death experience, clergy, psychology, social work and other related fields will offer sessions on topics including neuro-psychiatry, spirituality, mediation, shared death experiences, terminal lucidity, induced after death communication for grief, the science and spirituality of death and dying, and personal near-death experience stories and panel discussions. Attendees may register to have lunch with speakers.Healing RoomsMore than 30 healing practitioners will offer 20-minute, one-on-one sessions in special Healing Rooms. These sessions will be held Thursday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31. Healing services offered include Reiki, body energy scans, ancestral healing, biofield therapy with reiki, spiritual guidance, massage and many other services. Healing sessions occur Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 pm. On Sunday, healing sessions are offered from 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Sign-ups for individual sessions are available in the Healing Welcome Center.Registration Options and PricingEarly Bird Registration for the full Annual Conference until July 14 is $356 for members and $404 for non-members. After July 14, registrations are $436 for members and $484 for non-members. Single day registrations until July 14 cost $99 for members and $134 for non-members. After July 14, single day registrations cost $119 for members and $164 for non-members. A live stream option is available.As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

