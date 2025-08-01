Four Incredible Films to be Shown at International Association for Near-Death Studies Conference in Oak Brook

Legendary Life After Life Author Raymond Moody to deliver remarks August 28 ahead of screening of "Raymond Moody's Afterlife." "Witnesses," a film about near-death experiences by Sonia Barkallah will be shown August 27. The award-winning "Suffering Into Gold" about shared death experiences will be shown August 27.

Raymond Moody, MD, Ph.D., to Deliver Remarks August 28 Just Before Screening of Film About His Groundbreaking Near-Death Experience Research

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four incredible films about near-death experiences and related phenomena will be screened at the International Association for Near-Death Studies Annual Conference August 27-31 in at the Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills. The films include “Witnesses," “Suffering into Gold,” “Raymond Moody’s Afterlife” and “Every Soul Knows: The Joy of Remembering Who We Really Are.”The Annual Conference brings together more than 800 near-death experience researchers, physicians, nurses, mental health professionals, clergy, those have had near-death experiences and those interested in the field to four days of education, workshops and sharing opportunities.“Witnesses” will be shown Wednesday, August 27, 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a boxed dinner and a discussion following the film. Filmmaker Sonia Barkallah has been studying near-death experiences for 20 years. In her new documentary, she invites viewers to dive into the heart of consciousness through the perspectives of experiencers, doctors, and researchers. The film explores the question of whether near-death experiences are hallucinations or objective experiences. The screening of the 113-minute documentary will be followed by a panel discussion“Suffering Info Gold,” will be shown Wednesday, August 27, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29. The new, award-winning documentary film follows the journey of a terminally ill man with ALS, Paul Gralen, and his wife, Beth Orr. Following the screening, Chicago author Chaz Ebert of RogerEbert.com, will moderate a discussion with Beth Orr and Shared Crossing Project Founder Wiliam Peters, MA, MEd, MFT, noted expert in the field of shared death experiences (SDEs), the most mystical end-of-life experience. Both Orr and Ebert will describe the pain and meaning of losing beloved husbands and their shared belief that consciousness survives death.“Raymond Moody’s Afterlife” will be shown Thursday, August 28, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are included with full or daily registration. The documentary will be screened following opening remarks by Raymond Moody, MD, Ph.D. whose 1975 book Life After Life launched the field of near-death studies. Paul Perry, a longtime collaborator with Dr. Moody, directed the film, which explores near-death experiences and features Moody’s groundbreaking work.An abbreviated version of “Every Soul Knows: The Joy of Remembering Who We Really Are” will be shown Saturday, August 30, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Tickets are included with full or daily registration. Peter Alessandria’s documentary will be screened during Alessandria’s presentation. The film contains interviews with more than 60 near-death experiencers, mediums, channels and psychics, the film explores the idea that “who we really are” is much more than our physical bodies and human personality. Alessandria is an award-winning, internationally-published photographer, author, TEDx speaker and filmmaker and author.Tickets for "Witnesses" and "Suffering Into Gold" may be purchased separate from conference registration. "Raymond Moody’s Afterlife" and "Every Soul Knows: The Joy of Remembering Who We Really Are" are part of the Conference registration. For more information or to buy tickets or register, visit the IANDS Annual Conference website at https://conference.iands.org As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.