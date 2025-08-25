Maverick Behavioral Health Announces Launch of New Online Resource

Euless, Texas – Maverick Behavioral Health, an alcohol & drug rehab, detox, and addiction treatment center in Euless, Tarrant County, Texas, is pleased to announce the launch of its new online resource, ‘Can I use my insurance for a sober living facility after rehab?’

Specialising in helping individuals find reputable sober living homes that align with their recovery goals and financial resources, Maverick Behavioral Health’s new online resource educates individuals on how insurance may apply, the role of a sober living facility, and the best way to decipher insurance coverage options to empower them to continue building on the progress they made in rehab.

Sober living facilities provide a structured and supportive environment for individuals transitioning from intensive addiction treatment to independent living. Unlike inpatient rehab centers, which focus on medical detox and intensive therapy, sober living homes emphasize accountability, daily routines, and gradual reintegration into everyday life. For many individuals, this stage is essential in preventing relapse and maintaining the progress achieved during treatment. Maverick Behavioral Health recognizes that the need for ongoing support does not end once a person leaves formal rehab, and its new online resource offers guidance on accessing these transitional programs effectively.

For those considering sober living after rehab, the first step is to review an insurance policy thoroughly. It is also recommended to contact a provider directly to ask whether sober living is covered, what documentation is required, and if there are preferred facilities in-network. Next, consult with a rehabilitation team or case manager at Maverick Behavioral Health to obtain medical recommendations supporting the need for a sober living arrangement. Once coverage details are confirmed, individuals should visit potential homes to evaluate their structure, safety, and see if they align with their recovery plans.

Insurance coverage plays a significant role in making post-rehab care accessible and affordable. Many people assume that once formal rehab concludes, insurance benefits no longer apply. However, certain policies do extend coverage to aspects of aftercare, including sober living facilities, though the extent of this coverage can vary widely. Some insurance plans classify sober living as a form of outpatient support, while others consider it non-medical housing and exclude it from coverage. Understanding the specific policy, including what is covered under behavioral health services, is crucial to planning the next steps after rehab.

The facility encourages prospective patients to read its new online resource today to learn more about ‘Can I use my insurance for a sober living facility after rehab?’

Maverick Behavioral Health is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center dedicated to transforming lives through bold, individualized, and compassionate care.

