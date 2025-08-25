RunMyProcess Launches AI Workflow Assistant to Automate and Optimize Document-Heavy Processes at Scale

Run My Process, a leader in data automation and orchestration for mission-critical enterprises

The new IDP capability enables businesses to automate, analyze, and optimize document-centric workflows with unprecedented accuracy and control.

This launch marks a powerful step in giving organizations the tools to automate responsibly and scale intelligently.” — CEO, Claudia Mirza

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunMyProcess , a global leader in enterprise-grade business orchestration and digital workflow transformation, has unveiled its newest innovation: the AI Workflow Assistant – Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), now live within the RunMyProcess DigitalSuite Studio.The new IDP capability enables businesses to automate, analyze, and optimize document-centric workflows with unprecedented accuracy and control, while ensuring compliance with global data protection standards, such as GDPR and HIPAA.“In today’s competitive and compliance-driven environment, data is moving faster than decisions,” said Claudia Mirza , CEO of RunMyProcess. “This launch marks a powerful step in giving organizations the tools to automate responsibly and scale intelligently. We’re bringing the intelligence of AI into the heart of business-critical workflows securely, seamlessly, and at speed.”Transforming Operations with Intelligent AutomationBuilt with enterprise-grade governance in mind, the IDP functionality enables companies to extract actionable insights, reduce manual effort, and unlock efficiencies hidden in both structured and unstructured data.Key Features Include:• Text Translation: Power multilingual workflows and standardize global operations.• Sentiment Analysis: Monitor tone to improve compliance and customer engagement.• US Government ID Analysis: Extract and validate ID data to support secure onboarding.• Key Phrase Analysis: Identify critical insights for smarter, faster decisions.• Expense & Invoice Analysis: Improve financial accuracy and strengthen compliance.• PII Analysis: Automatically detect and protect sensitive information to meet regulatory requirements.• Document Querying: Pull insights from vast document sets to enhance knowledge management.Why It MattersThe AI Workflow Assistant empowers teams to manage large volumes of documents without compromising on compliance, speed, or security. Whether onboarding customers, processing invoices, or monitoring communications, organizations gain a competitive edge through smarter automation and better decisions at scale.With IDP, RunMyProcess continues to deliver on its promise: orchestrating complex operations for mission-critical enterprises and mid-market companies that simply can’t afford to stop.AvailabilityThe Intelligent Document Processing module is now available in RunMyProcess DigitalSuite Studio. Customers can begin using it immediately by selecting AI Services within the Process Modeler tool.To learn more, visit: RunMyProcess Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) ________________________________________Media Contact:press@villacomms.comCompany: RunMyProcessWebsite: www.runmyprocess.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.